Dazzling FIFA Women’s Champions Cup Trophy unveiled in London

The coveted new piece of silverware was exhibited to pupils at a school in England, host nation of the competition’s climactic closing stage

The trophy was unveiled by former Lioness and Arsenal star Alex Scott MBE, alongside FIFA Chief Football Officer Jill Ellis

The first-ever women’s intercontinental club champions will be crowned in London on Sunday, 1 February

The four clubs to have qualified for the FIFA Women’s Champions Cup™ final phase now know exactly what they will be playing for, following the unveiling today of the glittering new trophy that will be lifted by the winners of FIFA’s maiden women’s global club competition.

The historic moment was shared with a very special audience, as pupils from a school near Brentford Stadium, host venue for the semi-finals on Wednesday, 28 January, were given an exclusive first glimpse of the coveted silverware. The unveiling was led by former England international and Arsenal legend Alex Scott, alongside two-time FIFA Women’s World Cup™-winning coach and FIFA Chief Football Officer Jill Ellis – two powerful role models inspiring the next generation of women’s football fans.

FIFA Women’s Champions Cup Trophy unveiled in London 02:25

“It was a pleasure to spend time with the children and witness their excitement as they saw the trophy up close. I can’t wait to see them in the stadium in just a few days’ time,” said Ellis.

“As a former coach, I firmly believe we must seize every opportunity to engage with the younger generation and share the values and magic of our sport. This incredible new tournament will help inspire a new generation of passionate women’s football supporters – girls and boys alike – and support the game’s continued evolution and growth.” “It’s incredible to see the first-ever FIFA Women’s Champions Cup come to life here in London, bringing together champions from every continent to compete on a truly global stage,” said FIFA Women’s Champions Cup 2026™ Ambassador, Scott. “Having dedicated my life to football, I know how important moments like this are. The talent on show will be world class and I hope it inspires the next generation to dream even bigger. This is a defining moment for women’s club football and I’m proud that London is at the heart of it.”

During the event, the children received official tournament merchandise, participated in a Q&A session with Ellis and Scott and interacted with the trophy. Next week, they will attend one of the semi-finals at Brentford Stadium which are scheduled to take place on Wednesday, 28 January. Supporters can look forward to two high-quality encounters: the first match will see Concacaf champions Gotham FC (United States) face the team that prevailed in last year’s CONMEBOL Libertadores Femenina, SC Corinthians (Brazil) at 12:30 GMT (13:30 CET). This will be followed by a mouth-watering clash between UEFA Women’s Champions League holders, Arsenal Women FC (England) and ASFAR (Morocco), the winners of the CAF Women’s Champions League, at 18:00 GMT (19:00 CET).

On Sunday, 1 February, the action will move to Arsenal Stadium, where the first women’s intercontinental club champions will be crowned. The venue will host both the third-place play-off at 14:45 GMT (15:45 CET) and the final at 18:00 GMT (19:00 CET), bringing the first FIFA Women’s Champions Cup to a memorable close.

The competition is a catalyst for the future of women’s football worldwide, elevating its profile and increasing global visibility for the next generation of elite female athletes.

About the trophy

The FIFA Women’s Champions Cup Trophy has been designed to embody the core values of the competition: global unity and excellence in women’s club football.

The trophy features six maps – representing the location of each participating nation – arranged around a central emblem that reflects both the global reach of women’s club football and the international significance of the tournament. Crafted with elegance and using premium materials, the trophy stands as a symbol of prestige and achievement.