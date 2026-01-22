Kynisca named Presenting Partner of inaugural FIFA Women’s Champions Cup™

FIFA join forces with women’s football visionary to expand global opportunities for women’s club football

Michele Kang’s pioneering global organisation, Kynisca, to feature during decisive London showdowns

Final phase of landmark competition to be played on Wednesday, 28 January and Sunday, 1 February

Pioneering global women’s sport organisation Kynisca has today been announced as the Presenting Partner of the inaugural FIFA Women’s Champions Cup™, bringing together two forces striving to grow the women’s game.

The partnership sees FIFA’s newest elite club competition and women's football visionary Michele Kang combine forces to create new global opportunities for women’s club football and increase the visibility of the next generation of female athletes worldwide.

Founded in 2024, Kynisca is transforming women’s football through unprecedented investment, a commitment to female athlete health and youth development pathways, proving its commercial viability and cultural impact worldwide. In a similar vein, the FIFA Women’s Champions Cup is a groundbreaking competition that signals a new era for women’s club football worldwide, providing a brand-new opportunity for continental champions to compete for global glory.

The semi-finals of this year’s maiden edition will be played at Brentford Stadium on Wednesday, 28 January, before Arsenal Stadium takes centre stage for the final and third-place play-off on Sunday, 1 February, marking a new milestone in the international women’s club calendar.

“The launch of the FIFA Women’s Champions Cup is a powerful step forward for women’s club football globally. Partnering with Kynisca underlines our shared, unwavering commitment to building platforms that showcase the pinnacle of women’s football. FIFA would like to express our gratitude to Michele Kang, a true pioneer of the women’s game, for her support of this game-changing competition,” said Jill Ellis, FIFA’s Chief Football Officer.

Kynisca will be integrated across key tournament and final phase moments through branding and storytelling, helping to amplify the visibility of the competition and its athletes while contributing to the long-term commercial and cultural growth of women’s football.

Michele Kang, Owner of Kynisca said: “The inaugural FIFA Women’s Champions Cup represents a defining moment for women’s football. Partnering with FIFA on this historic competition reflects Kynisca’s belief in the power, potential and global appeal of the women’s game. We are proud to support a tournament that will set new benchmarks for excellence and ambition.”

Supporters are encouraged to secure their seats and join the global celebration as the first-ever women’s intercontinental club competition comes to its conclusion.