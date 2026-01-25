Brazil goes epic as powerful FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027™ brand is unveiled in Rio de Janeiro

Star-studded event in Copacabana sees FIFA officially launch the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027™ and reveal the tournament’s emblem, slogan and sonic identity

Official brand places women’s football at the heart of the global sporting stage, with an inclusive, joyful and unmistakably Brazilian flavour

Legends from the men’s and women’s game stand side by side to welcome South America’s first FIFA Women’s World Cup™

FIFA officially launched the journey to the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027™ with an engaging, culture driven celebration in Copacabana, Rio de Janeiro, blending football, music, art and Brazilian flair at one of the world’s most iconic locations.

The event marked a defining milestone on the road to the first FIFA Women’s World Cup™ to be staged in South America, unveiling the tournament’s emblem, the GO EPIC™ slogan and a distinctive sonic identity inspired by vibrant Brazilian sounds to unite fans across every platform and touchpoint.

“Brazil lives and breathes football, and you can feel the excitement here about welcoming the world and hosting a historic event,” said FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

“You can also feel something even more powerful, as this country is fully committed to making this a watershed moment for the women’s game. The official brand reflects the vision we share with our hosts: a joyful, impactful and truly Brazilian FIFA Women’s World Cup!”

Brazil goes epic as powerful FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027™ brand is unveiled 02:27

At the heart of the brand reveal stood a powerful emblem inspired by the Brazilian flag and the geometry of the football pitch, crafted from the union of “W” (“women”, “world”) and “M” (from the equivalent Portuguese words mulheres and mundo). The design symbolises movement and mastery, while subtly paying homage to the national flag.

The GO EPIC™ slogan calls on fans everywhere to be part of an unforgettable adventure, while the tournament’s sonic identity, inspired by Brazilian rhythms, samba-infused percussion and Afro Brazilian heritage, brings the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027 to life through sound, emotion and energy. The Sonic ID is available on various streaming platforms and on FIFA’s YouTube. The launch ceremony brought together icons from the women’s and men’s game, symbolising the football family and a shared future for the sport.

In a video message, national hero and global icon Marta highlighted Brazil’s deep emotional connection to the beautiful game.

“Football is about love and Brazil loves football. Our country is ready to embrace the women’s game with pride, emotion and belief. This tournament will create unforgettable stories and reveal new heroes, inspiring girls and boys, women and men, and making our love for the game grow even stronger.”

Streets painted with football, culture and identity

Ahead of the live TV ceremony from a hotel in Copacabana that revealed the official brand, the world famous Avenida Atlântica was transformed into a living canvas through a vibrant street art festival, inspired by the uniquely Brazilian tradition of painting the streets when the FIFA World Cup™ and the FIFA Women’s World Cup come to town.