One-year countdown to FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup Poland 2026™: Host Cities and Official Brand revealed

Bielsko-Biała, Katowice, Łódź and Sosnowiec set to host matches and welcome the world with open arms

Evocative brand celebrates growth of women’s football and emergence of future stars of the female game

Next year’s tournament will see 24 of the world’s best women’s U-20 national teams descend on Poland from 5 to 27 September

The countdown to the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup Poland 2026™ took a significant step forward today following the announcement of the Host Cities and the unveiling of the Official Brand for the hotly anticipated global showpiece.

Bielsko-Biała, Katowice, Łódź and Sosnowiec were selected as Host Cities on account of their well-developed infrastructure and lively atmospheres. The Host Cities were announced during a special ceremony in Chorzów, at which the Official Brand was also revealed.

The event was attended by representatives from local authorities and FIFA, who celebrated the one-year countdown and reaffirmed their commitment to continue close liaison to ensure that the event meets the highest standards of quality that the players and fans deserve.

“Women’s football is on an extraordinary growth curve, and competitions like the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup are vital accelerators for our sport,” said FIFA’s Chief Football Officer Jill Ellis. “Youth World Cups are where tomorrow’s stars first step onto the global stage – they inspire, they showcase their talent, and they begin to write their stories. In 2026, when Poland hosts the U-20 Women’s World Cup, the world will discover a new generation of players who will define the future of our sport.”

The FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup 2026™ will see 24 of the top national teams on the planet come together in Poland from 5 to 27 September in the quest to be crowned world champions. The brand that was revealed today reflects the dynamic growth of the women’s game and celebrates the development of the breakthrough talents who are set to entertain the global audience during this eagerly awaited festival of football, which will be fuelled by hope, driven by passion and will showcase a sport united in belief.

Speaking about the announcement of the Host Cities and the unveiling of the Official Brand, the Tournament Chief Officer from the Local Organising Committee for the competition, Marek Doliński, said: “These are significant milestones on the road to what will be a truly special tournament. It’s a privilege for our nation to host another FIFA event, having welcomed the U-20 World Cup as recently as 2019. We look forward to showcasing the world’s best young female players and delivering a competition that’ll inspire fans across Poland and beyond.”

Next year’s edition of the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup™ will be the 12th instalment of the biennial global extravaganza, which was first staged in 2002. Germany, the USA and defending champions Korea DPR have each lifted the tournament crown on three occasions. Almost a quarter of a century since the maiden edition, the significance of the event in the development of the women’s game has never been greater.

With 12 months to go until the competition gets under way, fans can register their interest in securing tickets at fifa.com/tickets.

FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup Poland 2026: Host Cities and stadiums

Bielsko-Biała Bielsko-Biała’s unique blend of mountain landscapes, charming architecture and cultural richness makes it an attractive destination for fans. The Bielsko-Biała Stadium hosted matches at the FIFA U-20 World Cup 2019.

Katowice A metropolis that combines historical significance with contemporary design, Katowice has hosted numerous international events. The Spodek Arena has provided the setting for legendary concerts, top-tier sports tournaments and esports championships.

Łódź Historically an industrial city, Łódź has successfully transformed itself into a vibrant hub of creativity and culture. It hosted the final of the FIFA U-20 World Cup 2019 and is the home of the newly built ŁKS Stadium.