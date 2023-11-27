FIFA unveils Official FIFA World Cup 2026™ Album squad for the biggest FIFA World Cup in history

Official FIFA World Cup 2026™ Album assembles a global squad of artists for the most extensive multi-track music project in FIFA World Cup™ history

Featuring a star-studded lineup across 18 tracks, the Official Album reflects the diversity, energy and scale of upcoming FIFA World Cup™

In major milestone for FIFA Sound, the full Official Album is available for pre-save across all streaming platforms

Today, FIFA officially unveils the complete squad for the Official FIFA World Cup 2026™ Album, which brings together a global line-up of artists, cultures and sounds for the biggest FIFA World Cup™ in history. Spanning 18 tracks, the Official Album is the most extensive multi-track music and culture project ever created for the showpiece event, capturing the energy, emotion and global spirit set to define the greatest show on earth across Canada, Mexico and the United States. The Official FIFA World Cup 2026™ Album is now available for pre-save across all streaming platforms.

Following the global releases of Lighter, Por Ella, Echo, Illuminate, Goals and Game Time, FIFA Sound has revealed the full creative vision behind the Official Album — an all-star line-up that mirrors the prestige and diversity of the tournament itself. Featuring artists from around the world, the Official Album showcases a series of unprecedented collaborations, with most of the artists on each track joining forces for the very first time through the power of football.

“FIFA has brought together an extraordinarily strong music squad and one befitting the biggest single-sport event in history,” said FIFA President Gianni Infantino. “From global superstars to breakthrough voices who are shaping the future of music, the Official FIFA World Cup 2026 Album features artists from across continents, languages and genres in a project designed to unite fans worldwide through the power of music and football.”

Official FIFA World Cup 2026 Album Track List

Goals– LISA, Anitta and Rema Game Time– Future and Tyla Illuminate– Jessie Reyez and Elyanna Echo– Daddy Yankee and Shenseea Por Ella– Los Ángeles Azules and Belinda Three Nations – 21 Savage, Nata Cano and French Montana No Place Like Home– Major Lazer, Nelly Furtado and Davido In the Stars (Remix) – The Rolling Stones Show Me– Ayra Starr and Latto Mi Mexico Lindo– Alejandro Fernández Blessings– Stormzy, Fridayy and Angel Energy – Ava Max and BIA Lighter– Jelly Roll and Carín León Siir Siir– Nora Fatehi, Vegedream and Sanjoy Partidazo– Danny Ocean Champion– IShowSpeed Love Always Wins– Shaggy, Cimafunk and Zema Dai Dai – Shakira and Burna Boy

More than a collection of songs, the album serves as a platform for artistic collaboration on a global scale. Artists from various backgrounds and with an array of musical traditions have come together to create a soundtrack that reflects football’s unique ability to unite people around the world. Additional collaborations and singles will continue to roll out throughout the tournament.

Fans will experience many of the tracks live during the Countdown Concert in Mexico City, Toronto and Los Angeles, as well as the opening ceremonies in Mexico, Canada and United States.