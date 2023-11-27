FIFA World Cup 2026™ opening ceremony set to deliver star-powered celebration in Mexico City

Mexico will kick off the greatest show on earth with an unprecedented opening ceremony

Alejandro Fernández, Belinda, Danny Ocean, J Balvin, Lila Downs, Los Ángeles Azules, Maná and Tyla among the headliners

Mexican culture to take center stage 90 minutes before kick-off through music, dance and artistry, featuring indigenous talent and modern folkloric performers

On Thursday, 11 June, the world will turn its eyes to Mexico as it opens the FIFA World Cup 2026™ with a celebration full of sound, color, and meaning. It is the first note in a tournament that will echo across Canada, Mexico, and the United States, united by a shared passion for the game that connects millions worldwide.

The opening ceremony at Mexico City Stadium, setting the stage 90 minutes before kick-off, will bring together some of the most exciting voices in global music. Those who will take the stage in a powerful performance to bring the sound of the Official FIFA World Cup 2026™ Album to life include Alejandro Fernández, Belinda, Danny Ocean, J Balvin, Lila Downs, Los Ángeles Azules, Maná and Tyla.

As the first nation to open the tournament, Mexico will set the stage for a trilogy of opening ceremonies that will continue across Canada and the United States. Produced in creative partnership with Balich Wonder Studio, each ceremony is connected by a shared creative thread that reimagines the FIFA World Cup™ Trophy through the lens of each host country's culture. In Mexico, this concept is brought to life through the intricate and celebratory art of papel picado, a powerful symbol of tradition, craftsmanship, and joy.

“The FIFA World Cup is a moment the world shares, and that begins with how we open it,” said FIFA President Gianni Infantino. “Starting with Mexico City and continuing the next days with Toronto and Los Angeles, these ceremonies will bring together music, culture and football in a way that reflects both the individuality of each nation and the unity that defines this tournament. It is a powerful way to begin a truly global celebration.”

Fans at the stadium will have an active role to play in the show and should plan to arrive early as each opening ceremony will begin 90 minutes before kick-off, starting in Mexico City on Thursday, 11 June at 11:30 local time. Gates will open four hours ahead of the start of the match, offering a full suite of experiences, including exclusive activations, rewards and pre-match entertainment.

Mexico will face South Africa in the opening match of the FIFA World Cup 2026, in a stadium that will go down in history as the first to host matches across three FIFA World Cups.