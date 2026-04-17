Por Ella by Los Ángeles Azules and Belinda released as second single of Official FIFA World Cup 2026™ Album

The new drop of the multigenre, multiartist Official FIFA World Cup 2026™ Album brings a strong Mexican heartbeat to the global project

First single executive produced by Puerto Rican multi-award hitmaker Tainy

Por Ella is the second of a collection of singles set for release in the coming weeks

Today marks an exciting new step on the FIFA World Cup 2026™ music journey as Por Ella, the second single of the tournament’s official album, drops worldwide. Featuring the powerhouse vocals of pop artist Belinda, the iconic Mexican cumbia band Los Ángeles Azules and the signature production of multi-GRAMMY® Award-winner Tainy, via Def Jam Recordings, the collaborationalong with the music video is now live on all major streaming platforms and ready to soundtrack celebrations around the world.

The release of Por Ella, the second single from the Official FIFA World Cup 2026 Album, represents another milestone in the tournament’s global music programme. The new hit blends contemporary pop with the rich, rhythmic essence of cumbia, offering a vibrant, globally resonant soundtrack as anticipation builds towards the FIFA World Cup 2026.

“Being part of the official World Cup album is an enormous honour,” said Belinda. “Por Ella combines the strength of our culture with the unique excitement that only the World Cup brings. Mexico, Latin America and the entire world come together in this celebration, and I couldn’t be more thrilled to share a song that was created with so much passion.”

Following the global launch of global launch of , the album’s first single, Por Ella continues the roll-out of a landmark, multichapter musical project that will unfold in the lead-up to the biggest FIFA World Cup™ in history. Over the coming weeks, fans can expect a series of additional singles that reflect an extraordinary range of genres, cultures and artists, ensuring that every supporter finds a track that resonates with them.

“It is a great honour for us to coincide again with Belinda, and we cannot be happier that it is in a musical project with such strength and importance in the international sports world; furthermore, it fills us with pride and joy to represent Mexico in the FIFA World Cup 2026. We are sure that every football-loving heart will dance and enjoy it as much as we did while creating it,” commented Los Ángeles Azules.

A vibrant Spanish-language single, Por Ella brings a distinctly Mexican flavour to the album, harnessing the spirit of the De México para el mundo (“From Mexico to the world”) motto. The track marks the first in a series of contributions to the official album from Puerto Rican hitmaker executive producer Tainy, whose award-winning career has involved collaborations with some of the most influential names in global music.