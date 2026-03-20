Official FIFA World Cup 2026™ Album kicks off with Lighter by Jelly Roll and Carín León, produced by Cirkut

Lighter is the first single release, bringing Canada, Mexico and the United States music talent in one song for the Official FIFA World Cup 2026™ Album representing all three nations

Football and music come together for the Official FIFA World Cup 2026™ Album to create one global rhythm that celebrates the beautiful game

Listen to Lighter across all major streaming services

Today, the Official FIFA World Cup 2026™ Album roll-out begins with the global release of Lighter by Jelly Roll and Carín León, produced by Cirkut, via Def Jam Recordings. Lighter marks the first chapter of a groundbreaking album created for the most inclusive FIFA World Cup™ in history and is now live across all major streaming services.

A collaboration between three defining artists from the tournament’s host nations – Jelly Roll (United States), Carín León (Mexico) and Cirkut (Canada), the 2026 GRAMMY® Award Winner for Producer of the Year, Non-Classical – Lighter brings together the three host countries through one collaborative sound. Blending Jelly Roll’s country roots with Carín León’s regional Mexican influence, the track bridges genres, reflecting the shared cultural energy of North America and the global passion for the game.

“The FIFA World Cup is one of the rare moments when the entire world moves to the same rhythm,” said FIFA President Gianni Infantino. “The Official FIFA World Cup 2026 Album is not simply a musical accompaniment to the tournament; it’s a statement about where the global game is going. By bringing together artists whose voices resonate across continents, we are creating something that mirrors the scale, ambition and cultural impact of this historic competition. Lighter marks the beginning of that journey. It is a powerful expression of resilience, energy and joy – a song that will connect with fans everywhere and become part of the atmosphere in stadiums, fan celebrations and communities around the world throughout the tournament.”

Reflecting on the track and collaboration, Jelly Roll shares: “Music has a way of reaching people in places you’d never expect, and the way this song came together with Carín León and Cirkut is proof of that. I’ve had a whole lot of respect for both of them for a long time, so getting to come together on this record has been real special. Grateful to be able to share it with folks all over the world.”

“Collaborating with an artist like Jelly Roll, and doing so for nothing less than the biggest sporting event in the world, is something that fills me with pride,” adds Carín León. “As a Mexican, I’m incredibly excited to be part of this project and to bring a piece of our music and culture to so many corners of the world. Very grateful for the opportunity and happy to share what we love most: music from the soul.”

On shaping the record, Cirkut notes: “Working with Jelly Roll and Carín León on the first record of the FIFA World Cup 2026™ Album was a real honor. We wanted to create something that carries the sound and soul of the host countries, and hits in a way that connects with fans around the world.”