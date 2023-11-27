Los Angeles lineup revealed as part of FIFA World Cup 2026™ Countdown Concert series across Canada, Mexico and United States

FIFA World Cup 2026™ celebrations will kick off on Wednesday, 10 June with a first-of-its-kind live multi-city concert linked across Canada, Mexico and the United States in collaboration with the Grammys®

Los Angeles will host the United States Countdown Concert, featuring Diplo’s Major Lazer and Davido, with additional artists to be announced

Doors open at 5:00 p.m. PT at Crypto.com Arena followed by the live broadcast at 6:00 p.m. PT

Following the announcement of line-ups in Toronto and Mexico City, attention now turns to Los Angeles, where fans can look forward to a landmark celebration on Wednesday, 10 June. As part of a first-of-its-kind linked live synchronized music experience spanning Canada, Mexico and the United States, the United States Countdown Concert will connect audiences across the three host nations through football, music, and culture ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026™.

Los Angeles will play host to a high energy celebration, featuring Diplo’s Major Lazer and Davido, the first artists announced for what promises to be an unforgettable night of music, football and culture. With live performances being shown from Mexico City, and Toronto from previous announced artists Bryan Adams, Nora Fatehi, Sanjoy, Vegedream, AHI and Wyclef Jean, Los Angeles Azules, Belinda, and Elena Rose.

Doors of the Crypto.com Arena will open at 5:00 p.m. PT. Fans can secure their tickets beginning Wednesday, 3 June at 10:00 am PST here and be part of a one-of-a-kind celebration marking the countdown to the world’s biggest sporting event.

"The Countdown Concert series celebrates the passion, unity and cultural connections across three countries and around the world that define the FIFA World Cup 2026,” said Manolo Zubiria, FIFA World Cup 2026 Chief Tournament Officer – USA. “Just two days before the opening match in the United States, Los Angeles will put on an unforgettable show featuring top talent in one of the world’s premier entertainment capitals, bringing together music, football and fans in a global celebration as we prepare to welcome the world.”

In partnership with the Grammys®, additional Countdown Concerts featuring internationally acclaimed artists from the Official FIFA World Cup 2026™ Album, alongside additional global performers and special guests, are also taking place in Canada and Mexico.