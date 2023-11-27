Mexico City line-up announced as FIFA World Cup 2026™ Countdown Concert series builds across Canada, Mexico and United States

FIFA World Cup 2026™ celebrations will begin on Wednesday, 10 June with the FIFA World Cup 2026™ Countdown Concert in collaboration with the Grammys®, connecting Canada, Mexico and the United States

In Mexico City, the Countdown Concert will take place as part of the México Vibra concert and feature Los Ángeles Azules with Belinda, Elena Rose, and a special guest surprise appearance

Fans attending México Vibra concert are encouraged to arrive from 17:00 CST to experience the Countdown Concert, included at no additional cost for 10 June ticket holders

Following the announcement of a powerful line-up for the FIFA World Cup 2026™ Countdown Concert series in Toronto, fans in Mexico City now know what to expect at the first-of-its-kind synchronised celebration, which will connect fans through football and music across the three host countries on Wednesday, 10 June.

Ahead of the main programme of the México Vibra concert at the Auditorio Nacional, fans are encouraged to arrive at 17:00 (local time) to experience the FIFA World Cup 2026 Countdown Concert and share their excitement and love for the game with spectators in Toronto and Los Angeles. This special opening will feature surprise appearances, live broadcast moments, and performances across the three Host Cities. The Countdown Concert is included as part of the México Vibra ticket on 10 June only, which can be obtained here.

In Mexico City, México Vibra will bring together football and music in one of the world’s great football capitals. As part of the evening, Los Ángeles Azules featuring Belinda and Elena Rose will lead the FIFA World Cup 2026 Countdown Concert, joined by a special guest, setting the tone for the tournament’s historic opening moments.

“Mexico City is one of the most passionate football cities in the world, where music and football are deeply ingrained in the culture,” said Jurgen Mainka, Chief Tournament Officer, Mexico, FIFA World Cup 2026. “This Countdown Concert will bring that spirit to life, uniting fans and artists in a celebration that reflects Mexico’s hospitality, cultural richness and the excitement building across the country. It will also bring together Canada, Mexico and the United States in a shared celebration ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026.”

As part of the celebrations surrounding the FIFA World Cup 2026, the Mexico City Host Committee has created México Vibra, a flagship event that honours the nation’s cultural identity through music. México Vibra will take fans on a journey through Mexico’s musical history, bringing together iconic contemporary artists alongside special appearances from renowned performers drawn from across generations and genres, showcasing the rich pedigree, diversity and evolution of Mexican music in a unique live experience.

As part of a synchronised celebration across the three host nations, additional Countdown Concert moments will take place in Canada and the United States. Previously announced talent for the Toronto concert includes Bryan Adams, Nora Fatehi with Sanjoy, Vegedream, and a special collaboration between AHI and Wyclef Jean, while further talent and event details for the United States will be announced in the upcoming days.

In collaboration with the Grammys®, the Countdown Concert will star internationally celebrated artists featured on the Official FIFA World Cup 2026™ Album, alongside other global performers and special guests.