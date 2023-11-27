Toronto line-up announced as FIFA World Cup 2026™ launches Countdown Concert across Canada, Mexico and the United States

FIFA World Cup 2026™ celebrations will kick off on Wednesday, 10 June with a first-of-its-kind live multi-city concert across Canada, Mexico and the United States

Toronto will host the first announced Countdown Concert featuring Bryan Adams, Nora Fatehi with Sanjoy, Vegedream, and a special collaboration between AHI and Wyclef Jean

Countdown Concert is done in collaboration with the Grammys®

Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10:00 EDT via Host City Toronto

Football and music are set to come together in Toronto as the first line-up tied to the FIFA World Cup 2026™ Countdown Concert series is announced. A first-of-its-kind live music experience taking place across Canada, Mexico and the United States on Wednesday, 10 June, the concerts will unite fans across North America on the eve of the FIFA World Cup 2026™ and mark another milestone in FIFA’s expanding music and entertainment programme.

Toronto will welcome fans with a major celebration on the FIFA Fan Festival™ Toronto grounds at Fort York Historical Site and The Bentway, featuring performances by Bryan Adams, Nora Fatehi featuring Sanjoy and Vegedream, as well as a collaboration between AHI and Wyclef Jean, alongside additional artists and special guests set to be announced in due course. Tickets will go on sale on Friday, 29 May at 10:00 EDT via Host City Toronto with fans encouraged to secure their spot early for this unforgettable celebration ahead of the world’s biggest sporting event.

Set against the backdrop of one of the world’s most multicultural cities, the Countdown Concert in Toronto will bring together music, football and culture ahead of Canada’s historic opening moments at the FIFA World Cup 2026™.

“Toronto is one of the most diverse and culturally vibrant cities in the world, making it the perfect stage for this first-of-its-kind FIFA World Cup 2026™ Countdown Concert,” said Peter Montopoli, Chief Tournament Officer, FIFA Canada. “Bringing together globally recognised artists, football fans and communities from across the country is a powerful reflection of the energy, passion and multicultural spirit that Canada will showcase to the world throughout the tournament.”

As part of a synchronized celebration across the three host nations, additional Countdown Concert events will also take place in Mexico and the United States, with further talent and event details to be announced on Monday, 1 June for Mexico and Tuesday, 2 June for the United States.

The FIFA World Cup 2026 Countdown Concert will transform the cities hosting the first match in each host country into global stages, uniting football, music and fan culture in a shared celebration. In collaboration with the Grammys®, the Countdown Concert will involve internationally celebrated artists who feature on the Official FIFA World Cup 2026™ Album, alongside other global performers and special guests.

The Toronto Countdown Concert will be broadcast live from 21:00 to 22:30 EDT, with fans around the world able to tune in through FIFA’s global broadcast and digital channels, including a global livestream via FIFA World Cup TikTok account, with TikTok as the exclusive social media livestream partner. The following day the entire concert and additional behind the scenes footage will be made available on our video on demand partner platform VuMe Live.