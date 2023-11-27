Jessie Reyez and Elyanna fuse sound and culture with Illuminate, the fourth single from the Official FIFA World Cup 2026™ Album

New single from the Official FIFA World Cup 2026™ Album brings energy and cultural rhythms to illuminate fans around the world

In a mix of R&B, global pop and Middle Eastern influences, Jessie Reyez and Elyanna unite to create a unique track

Illuminate is the fourth drop from the collection, with more singles set for release in the coming weeks

Today, the Official FIFA World Cup 2026™ Album expands with Illuminate, a new collaboration between Jessie Reyez and Elyanna, out now via SALXCO UAM & Def Jam Recordings. Produced by GRAMMY® Award-winning producer Cirkut, the track brings together alternative R&B, global pop, and Middle Eastern influence, rooted in emotion, identity, and connection, in a moment that resonates across cultures worldwide. Illuminate is now live on all major streaming platforms.

Jessie Reyez, celebrated known for her raw storytelling and genre-defying sound, has cultivated a global following through fearless, deeply personal artistry. She joins worldwide phenom Elyanna, a leading voice in global music known for blending Arabic, Chilean, and Western pop influences and bringing Middle Eastern sounds to international audiences. Their collaboration on Illuminate highlights a powerful cross-cultural moment, drawing distinct perspectives and sounds together on the global stage in the lead-up to the FIFA World Cup 2026™. Reyez is donating her artist fee from “Illuminate” to charitable causes, while Elyanna intends to support charitable initiatives aligned with this global moment.

Illuminate follows the releases of Lighter by Jelly Roll and Carín León, Por Ella by Los Ángeles Azules and Belinda, and Echo by Daddy Yankee and Shenseea, each contributing a distinct cultural perspective and sound to the Official FIFA World Cup 2026 Album. From highlighting the tournament’s host nations to celebrating global sounds across Latin, Caribbean, and world music scenes, the Official Album continues to expand its sonic identity. With Illuminate, the album moves into a more emotional and cinematic space, adding a new dimension to its global narrative.