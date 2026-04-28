Daddy Yankee and Shenseea join forces on Echo, the third single from the Official FIFA World Cup 2026™ Album

New single brings flavor and electronic energy, set to echo across nations

Echo is the third drop in the collection of singles soundtracking the greatest show on earth

Following Por Ella, the new track is the second song on the album executively produced by Puerto Rican multi-award-winning hitmaker Tainy

Today, the Official FIFA World Cup 2026™ Album unveils its third single, Echo, ushering in the next chapter of its star-studded line-up. The high-energy track features a collaboration between Daddy Yankee and Shenseea, co-produced executive produced by multi-GRAMMY® Award-winner Tainy, the track samples Ibrahim Maalouf’s “Red & Black Light,” with additional production from Maalouf, Massari, Adium, Jota Rosa and Albert Hype. The track brings together two of the most influential voices in dancehall and reggaeton and introduces a new dimension to the album’s global sound. Released via SALXCO UAM & Def Jam Recordings, Echo is now live on all major streaming platforms.

Uniting Shenseea’s dynamic, genre-blending style with Daddy Yankee’s lasting impact on reggaeton, Echo brings together dancehall and reggaeton through a shared rhythmic foundation. The track captures the energy and movement of both genres, creating a sound that feels immediate and globally resonant while reflecting the cultural connection between the Caribbean and Latin music scenes.

“What a blessing to be able to unify the world through music and fútbol,” said Daddy Yankee. “It’s an opportunity to bring people together beyond any language or border.”

“Music and fútbol both speak a universal language,” added Shenseea. “And to be part of something that brings the world together like this is special.”