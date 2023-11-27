Future and Tyla ramp up the anticipation with the latest single from the Official FIFA World Cup 2026™ Album, Game Time, set to be performed at the opening ceremony in Los Angeles

Latest release from the Official FIFA World Cup 2026™ Album combines explosive rap beats and dynamic pop melodies

High-energy track brings hip hop to the FIFA World Cup™ for the first time, adding one of the most influential music genres and further strengthening the album’s global cultural relevance

Game Time to make its live debut during the star-studded opening ceremony at Los Angeles Stadium on Friday, 12 June

Today, the Official FIFA World Cup 2026™ Album continues to expand with the latest single, Game Time, featuring Future and Tyla via SALXCO UAM and Def Jam Recordings. Arriving alongside its official music video, the track brings a new level of intensity to the Official Album, encapsulating the adrenaline and excitement felt around the world as fans and players look ahead to the opening whistle. Game Time is now live on all streaming platforms.

Produced by 4x GRAMMY® Award-winning producer Cirkut, Game Time brings together 3x GRAMMY® Award-winning artist Future and 2x GRAMMY® Award-winning artist Tyla for a high-impact hip-hop track built around bold brass and booming percussion – a first for a FIFA World Cup™ soundtrack. Right from Future’s rallying cry of “20 seconds to game time”, the track captures the adrenaline and rush of the final moments before kickoff while mirroring the global anticipation around the world as fans, players and nations prepare for the landmark occasion ahead. Tyla brings her signature global pop energy to the record, adding movement, melody and an international dimension as the two artists bridge distinct musical worlds and channel that collective excitement into one track for the Official Album.

On the release, Future shares: “The World Cup is a global stage. We made a record to match that energy. Now you know it’s Game Time. I’m excited to bring that energy to the Opening Ceremony in Los Angeles and celebrate this moment with fans from around the world.”

Tyla adds “Being part of the official FIFA World Cup 2026™ Album feels like a full circle moment — from South Africa hosting the World Cup in 2010. I’m so excited to perform at the opening ceremonies! Let’s go Bafana Bafana.”

Fans will experience the hype of Future and Tyla live during the star-studded opening ceremony at Los Angeles Stadium ahead of the first match in the United States on Friday, 12 June.