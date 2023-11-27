Global hitmakers LISA, Anitta and Rema debut new single for the Official FIFA World Cup 2026™ Album, to be performed at the Opening Ceremony in Los Angeles

Latest release from the Official FIFA World Cup 2026™ Album brings global sounds to the forefront

LISA, Anitta and Rema come together in a vibrant global collaboration that blends latin pop, K-pop and Afrobeats into a high-energy celebration

Goals will be performed live for the first time during the spectacular opening ceremony at Los Angeles Stadium on Friday, 12 June

Today, three of the world’s most culturally dominant artists – LISA, Anitta and Rema – come together on Goals, the latest release from the Official FIFA World Cup 2026™ Album, out now via SALXCO UAM and Def Jam Recordings. Arriving alongside its official music video, the track brings one of the album’s most expansive global moments to life. Goals is now live on all major streaming platforms with the music video also now live.

Expanding the album’s cultural and sonic reach, Goals draws from Latin pop, Afrobeats and K-pop – sounds that have helped define the direction of global music. Produced by Grammy winner Cirkut, the result is a propulsive, rhythm-driven record that moves beyond any one sound or region, reflecting the borderless energy and global scale of the FIFA World Cup™. Together, LISA, Anitta and Rema give the album one of its most immediate and far-reaching releases.

On the collaboration, LISA shared: “Being a part of the Official FIFA World Cup Album this year has been so exciting. Music always unites people across the world, so it has been an honor to work with Anitta and Rema.”

“My connection to the World Cup is deeply emotional,” said Anita. “I’m Brazilian, after all, of course I have wonderful memories tied to the tournament. It’s incredibly special to now contribute to its history, collaborating with LISA and Rema on Goals! I’m very grateful for this opportunity.”

Rema added: “Three continents, one track…bringing all our sounds together like this is a big moment for music on the world stage.”

Fans will experience the energy of LISA, Anitta, Rema live during the spectacular opening ceremony at Los Angeles Stadium ahead of the opening match in the United States on Friday, 12 June.

Following the release of Lighter, Por Ella, Echo and Illuminate,anticipation continues to build as the Official FIFA World Cup 2026™ Album takes shape through an expansive mix of global artists and genre-blending collaborations, capturing the energy, diversity and cultural spirit set to define the FIFA World Cup 2026™.