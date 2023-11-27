The United States Welcomes the World with an All-Star FIFA World Cup 2026™ Opening Ceremony in Los Angeles

Los Angeles — the world’s entertainment capital — will host a spectacular opening celebration on Friday, 12 June, launching a historic summer across the USA

Global superstars Katy Perry, Future, Anitta, LISA, Rema and Tyla headline an all-star lineup

For the first time in FIFA World Cup™ history, three opening ceremonies across Canada, Mexico and the United States will unite the continent in one shared global celebration

The FIFA World Cup 2026™ will open with a landmark celebration across North America, highlighted by a spectacular opening ceremony in Los Angeles — the world’s entertainment capital — bringing together football, music and entertainment on a global stage.

On Friday, 12 June, the United States will welcome the world to Los Angeles for a defining moment in FIFA World Cup™ history. The opening ceremony at Los Angeles Stadium will launch a historic summer of football across the nation driven by culture, energy and the unifying power of the game.

Global superstars Katy Perry, Future, Anitta, LISA, Rema and Tyla will headline the celebrations in Los Angeles, with additional world-renowned artists still to be announced. Together, they will bring the sound of the FIFA World Cup 2026™ to life for a global audience, delivering a high-energy spectacle that reflects the scale, ambition and cultural power of the tournament itself.

“This opening ceremony in Los Angeles represents the extraordinary scale of what the FIFA World Cup 2026 will become,” said FIFA President Gianni Infantino. “The lineup of artists reflects the cultural diversity of the United States and the vibrancy of its many diasporas, highlighting the nation’s rich influence on music, entertainment and pop culture, while showcasing the power of music to bring people together across the country.”

Fans inside the stadium will play an active role in the experience and are encouraged to arrive early to fully immerse themselves in the L.A. opening celebrations. The ceremony will begin 90 minutes before kick-off on Friday, 12 June at 16:30 local time. Stadium gates will open four hours before kick-off, offering fans access to exclusive activations, captivating entertainment experiences, rewards and live pre-match programming throughout the venue.

For the first time in FIFA World Cup™ history, a new benchmark will be set as three spectacular opening ceremonies unfold across Mexico City (11 June), Toronto and Los Angeles (12 June), as Canada, Mexico and the United States come together to launch the greatest show on earth.

Across time zones and borders, the celebrations are united by one central idea: a shared heartbeat. It is the rhythm of the game, the energy of the players and the passion of millions of fans experiencing the FIFA World Cup™ together in stadiums and around the world.

Produced in creative partnership with Balich Wonder Studio, the ceremony will capture the identity, ambition and creative energy of both the city and the United States, all connected through the iconic FIFA World Cup Trophy. Through large-scale visuals, immersive storytelling and powerful live performances, the ceremony will celebrate the culture and spirit of the nation while building toward a shared moment of continental and global unity unlike anything previously seen in football.