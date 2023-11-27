Canada to welcome the world with star-studded Opening Ceremony for the FIFA World Cup 2026™

Opening Ceremony in Toronto takes place on Friday, 12 June, 90 minutes before kick-off

Global artists including Alanis Morissette, Alessia Cara, Elyanna, Jessie Reyez, Michael Bublé, Nora Fatehi, Sanjoy, Vegedream, William Prince to perform as part of the show

A mosaic-inspired reimagining of the FIFA World Cup Trophy will reflect Canada’s diversity and community

On Friday, 12 June, at 13:30 local time, Canada will take centre stage as it hosts its opening ceremony for the FIFA World Cup 2026™, welcoming the world with a vibrant celebration inspired by its communities, rich diversity and the unifying power of football.

Global music stars will help bring that story to life, with Alanis Morissette, Alessia Cara, Elyanna, Jessie Reyez, Michael Bublé, Nora Fatehi, Sanjoy, Vegedream, William Prince and more among the artists performing. Through music that reflects the energy and diversity of the tournament, the show will connect fans in Toronto to celebrations unfolding across Canada, Mexico and the United States.

Produced in creative partnership with Balich Wonder Studio, the ceremony in Toronto Stadium builds on the shared vision of the tournament’s opening ceremonies across Canada, Mexico and the United States, each connected by one heartbeat while reflecting the identity of its host nation. In Canada, that story comes to life through a reimagining of the FIFA World Cup Trophy as a mosaic, symbolising the people, cultures and communities that define the country.

“The opening ceremony in Toronto will be a powerful reflection of Canada’s identity and the energy surrounding the FIFA World Cup 2026™,” said FIFA President Gianni Infantino. “Through music, culture and unforgettable performances, we will welcome the world with a celebration that is uniquely Canadian while also connected to a larger story unfolding across Mexico and the United States. It will be a moment of pride, unity and anticipation as Canada takes its place on football’s biggest stage.”

The ceremony begins with a journey across Canada, as the countdown unfolds through moments that reflect the country from coast to coast to coast. A sense of welcome builds, carried by the people and their shared excitement, inviting the world to be part of this historic moment.

Fans at the stadium will have an active role to play in the show and should plan to arrive early as each opening ceremony will begin 90 minutes before kick-off. Gates will open four hours ahead of the start of the match, offering a full suite of experiences, including exclusive activations, rewards and pre-match entertainment.

Canada will face Bosnia and Herzegovina in its opening match of the FIFA World Cup 2026™, marking the first FIFA World Cup™ match played by the Canadian Men’s National Team on home soil and a historic moment for football in Canada.