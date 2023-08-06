2023 financials in review

2023 revenue

FIFA significantly exceeded its revenue budget for the year and is well on track to reach its budgeted total revenue of USD 11,000 million for the 2023-2026 cycle.

Read More
2023 investments/expenses

FIFA’s commitment to football was demonstrated by its record investment in the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ and by its increased contributions to the FIFA Forward Programme.

Read More
2023 balance sheet

FIFA’s balance sheet continued to be exceptionally healthy and sustainable, providing the organisation with a solid financial foundation on which to make football truly global.

Read More