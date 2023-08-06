FIFA significantly exceeded its revenue budget for the year and is well on track to reach its budgeted total revenue of USD 11,000 million for the 2023-2026 cycle.
FIFA’s commitment to football was demonstrated by its record investment in the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ and by its increased contributions to the FIFA Forward Programme.
FIFA’s balance sheet continued to be exceptionally healthy and sustainable, providing the organisation with a solid financial foundation on which to make football truly global.