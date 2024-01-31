Investment in women’s football continues to surge
The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ in Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand was an unprecedented success, with outstanding performances both on and off the pitch. Hand in hand with this success was the significantly increased investment in this historic tournament. FIFA introduced new ground-breaking distribution models for the players and participating member associations to increase the rewards for their achievements at the tournament. Additional monies were used to align the services for teams with those at the FIFA World Cup™ in order to create equal conditions for FIFA’s flagship tournaments.
FIFA’s total investment in the first year of the 2023-2026 cycle amounted to USD 1,748 million, exceeding the annual budget figure by USD 22 million. On the one hand, the total investment in football activities was further increased as part of women’s football development to a total of USD 1,486 million, representing a 3% increase on the budget. On the other hand, FIFA streamlined its administrative and commercial activities (USD 262 million), which were 10% below the budget.
In addition to the regularly budgeted investments in football and administration, FIFA also considered one-off bad debt items of USD 33 million and investments of USD 2 million in emergency funding through stage 3 of the FIFA COVID-19 Relief Plan in other expenses.
Competitions & Events were the biggest recipient of investment, with the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ accounting for the largest share with a total of USD 499 million, while other events and general event-related expenses accounted for the remainder with USD 247 million. For the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023, FIFA increased its financial contributions to players, participating member associations and the clubs of players taking part in the tournament, from USD 15 million in 2015 and USD 50 million in 2019 to a new high level of USD 152 million in 2023. This included significant increases in the funding for teams and players to USD 110 million, in preparation money to USD 31 million and in the Club Benefits Programme to USD 11 million. In addition, FIFA brought the conditions and services in line with those put in place for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, including the number of delegates per team, the amount of international and national travel expenses for the tournament, accommodation standards and rooms, team quarters and facilities, as well as other services provided to the participating teams.
Teams
Position
Prize money
|Spain
|Champions
|10.50
|England
|Runners-up
|7.50
|Sweden
|Third place
|6.75
|Australia
|Fourth place
|6.25
|Colombia, France, Japan, Netherlands (each)
|5th-8th place
|4.25
|Denmark, Jamaica, Morocco, Nigeria, Norway, South Africa, Switzerland, USA (each)
|9th-16th place
|3.25
|Argentina, Brazil, Canada, China PR, Costa Rica, Germany, Haiti, Italy, Korea Republic, New Zealand, Panama, Phillippines, Portugal, Republic of Ireland, Vietnam, Zambia (each)
|17th-32nd place
|2.25
|Total
|110.00
Investment in other events included general event costs for the events originally planned in 2023, namely the FIFA U-20 World Cup 2023™, the FIFA U-17 World Cup 2023™ and the FIFA Club World Cup 2023™ as well as for two postponed 2022 events whose effective costs were incurred in 2023, i.e. the FIFA Club World Cup 2022™ and The Best FIFA Football Awards™ 2022. FIFA also benefited from the release of accruals in connection with cost savings relating to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.
In 2023, FIFA invested USD 682 million in activities relating to Development & Education, USD 470 million of which belonged to entitlements under the FIFA Forward 3.0 Programme. This programme now provides more extensive funding than ever before, with the funds provided having increased by a substantial 29% compared to Forward 2.0 to an amount of USD 2,250 million for the entire 2023-2026 cycle. Every member assocation will now receive up to USD 8 million over the four-year cycle. FIFA continues to disburse the accrued funds from the previous Forward programmes (Forward 1.0 and Forward 2.0) to its member associations, as well as to the confederations and zonal/regional associations. For more detailed information on the funds released under FIFA Forward, please see the Annexe. Remaining football development and educational programmes included digital development services, technical development programmes, women’s football promotion, refereeing and other programmes, and amounted to USD 212 million.
Football Governance covers the costs of regulating association football and related matters. This includes the services of the judicial bodies (the Disciplinary, Ethics and Appeal Committees), the decision-making chambers of the Football Tribunal (Players’ Status Chamber, the Dispute Resolution Chamber and the Agents Chamber) and the FIFA Clearing House, as well as costs related to the prevention of match-fixing, the FIFA Fund for Football Players, The International Football Association Board, the FIFA Football Agent Regulations and general professional football services. In 2023, FIFA dedicated a total of USD 58 million to this category. FIFA’s efficient cost control ensured that FIFA Governance & Administration expenses remained below the budget, showing an amount of USD 204 million in 2023. This mainly included information technology such as IT infrastructure and operating costs, organisational costs for the annual FIFA Congress and committee meetings, personnel expenses incurred mainly by the FIFA administration and FIFA Council, communication costs, legal costs, and building and maintenance of FIFA’s properties. FIFA remains committed to keeping its governance & administration expenses as low as possible so that maximum resources can be allocated to football-related activities. The Marketing & TV Broadcasting expenses of USD 58 million represent the costs incurred by the FIFA Partnerships & Media Division for the commercialisation of FIFA’s marketing and broadcasting rights. They cover the fulfilment of contractual obligations in relation to TV broadcasting rights, marketing rights and licensing rights as well as related sales commission and personnel expenses.
Total investments in football activities in 2023 (in USD million)
Investments in Forward 3.0 in 2023 (in USD million)
+218% higher investment in FIFA Women’s World Cup™ compared to 2019 edition (in USD million)
Record contributions to participants of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™, ten-fold growth compared to the 2015 edition