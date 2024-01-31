Football Governance covers the costs of regulating association football and related matters. This includes the services of the judicial bodies (the Disciplinary, Ethics and Appeal Committees), the decision-making chambers of the Football Tribunal (Players’ Status Chamber, the Dispute Resolution Chamber and the Agents Chamber) and the FIFA Clearing House, as well as costs related to the prevention of match-fixing, the FIFA Fund for Football Players, The International Football Association Board, the FIFA Football Agent Regulations and general professional football services. In 2023, FIFA dedicated a total of USD 58 million to this category. FIFA’s efficient cost control ensured that FIFA Governance & Administration expenses remained below the budget, showing an amount of USD 204 million in 2023. This mainly included information technology such as IT infrastructure and operating costs, organisational costs for the annual FIFA Congress and committee meetings, personnel expenses incurred mainly by the FIFA administration and FIFA Council, communication costs, legal costs, and building and maintenance of FIFA’s properties. FIFA remains committed to keeping its governance & administration expenses as low as possible so that maximum resources can be allocated to football-related activities. The Marketing & TV Broadcasting expenses of USD 58 million represent the costs incurred by the FIFA Partnerships & Media Division for the commercialisation of FIFA’s marketing and broadcasting rights. They cover the fulfilment of contractual obligations in relation to TV broadcasting rights, marketing rights and licensing rights as well as related sales commission and personnel expenses.