But my main motivation for joining FIFA was that, working in zones of conflict with the United Nations, I had witnessed football’s power to transform lives, especially those of women and girls, and I believed I could help harness this potential. That is why I am especially proud of our record with women’s football. We launched the first-ever FIFA Women’s Football Strategy in 2018, including the aim to double the number of girls and women who play football worldwide to 60 million by 2026 – a target we are well on the way to reaching. The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2019 was a resounding success, but it was the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 in Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand, a tournament of many firsts, the first to feature 32 teams with an estimated two billion people engaged with the tournament around the world, record attendances and viewing audiences, higher playing standards and more countries capable of competing at the highest level, which transformed the sport. Together, we fulfilled a target I set back in 2017: to show that women’s football could stand on its own two feet financially. The pace of change is nothing short of breathtaking, and though I have now left FIFA, I am very confident that momentum will continue to build around diversity and inclusivity. Because FIFA changed fundamentally in my seven years there, because FIFA now has the determination to make change in football, and use football to make positive change in society. I will always be grateful to President Infantino for giving me this unique opportunity and showing me so much trust and understanding, as well as offering me such incredible support. I thank everyone at FIFA with all my heart and wish you all the best for a future in which Football Unites the World.