In 2016, when President Gianni Infantino launched the FIFA Forward Programme, all member associations were promised support in helping to develop football in their countries. In 2023, the FIFA Forward Report showed how that promise had been delivered.
Human rights, anti-discrimination, sustainability and safeguarding were at the forefront of FIFA’s activities in 2023. The work carried out over the 12 months – from grassroots to the elite level of the game – was both substantial and impactful.
Representatives of FIFA’s 211 member associations gathered in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on 21 December 2023 to hear from President Gianni Infantino and other senior FIFA officials about past, present and future initiatives.
It was another busy year for the FIFA Foundation, as it continued to carry out its work across the world – on its mission to use the power of football to promote positive social change, education and development.