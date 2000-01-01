2023 contained an important milestone for the FIFA Professional Football Relations & Development Subdivision. Following the most successful FIFA World Cup ever, 440 clubs from 51 member associations across all six confederations benefited from the FIFA Club Benefits Programme by receiving a share of the revenue for the release of players to participate in the final tournament in Qatar.
Memorandum of understanding between FIFA and the European Club Association
FIFA President Gianni Infantino and European Club Association (ECA) Chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi signed a renewed memorandum of understanding at the 29th ECA General Assembly in Budapest, Hungary, in March 2023. Running until 31 December 2030, the long-term agreement reinforces the relationship between FIFA and ECA, bringing stability to the national-team and club games. Under the agreement, the value of the Club Benefits Programme will increase from USD 209 million for the 2018 and 2022 editions of the FIFA World Cup to USD 355 million for the 2026 and 2030 tournaments. FIFA President Gianni Infantino said: “This is a significant day for the future of football and its long-term stability. We are very happy to renew and strengthen our cooperation agreement with ECA, an important stakeholder representing clubs from all over Europe.” “To have the new International Match Calendar endorsed by ECA provides the necessary balance between club and national-team football. We have exciting projects ahead, including the new FIFA Club World Cup in 2025 and the new FIFA Women’s Club World Cup. Close collaboration with clubs in Europe, and the rest of the world, will be essential for the success of those events.” ECA Chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi said: “We are delighted to have signed this landmark agreement. The MoU recognises the central role of clubs in football globally and ensures that they are properly represented in decision-making around issues which affect them. FIFA and ECA will also now establish closer working practices on a future revamped Club World Cup, including the sporting and commercial aspects for the 2025 edition, and working together on future editions including on potential structures for managing the commercial rights going forward.”
Diploma in Club Management
In line with FIFA’s vision of making football truly global, the second edition of the FIFA Diploma in Club Management continued to promote the professionalisation of global football in 2023, to enable a larger number of clubs from every region of the world to compete at the highest level off the pitch. In 2023, the FIFA Diploma in Club Management went from strength to strength with editions in Morocco (Tangiers, February), Japan (Tokyo, May), Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand (Sydney/Gadigal and many other cities, August), Argentina and Brazil (Buenos Aires and Rio de Janeiro, November) and Saudi Arabia (Jeddah, December).
All the editions were highly successful, but the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 proved a perfect platform to host a segment of the second edition of the diploma for a whole fortnight. Representatives from a diverse range of clubs from all corners of the globe participated in a wide-ranging two-week programme across Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand. The sessions held covered communications, marketing, partnerships and business practices, and included presentations from various local football and sporting bodies. The diploma is in line with FIFA’s objective of sharing knowledge and creating a more balanced football ecosystem, thus enabling a larger number of clubs from every region of the world to compete at the highest level both on and off the pitch.
The FIFA Club Benefits Programme is part of a memorandum of understanding between FIFA and ECA, which was extended until 2030 at the ECA General Assembly in Budapest, Hungary, in March 2023. Among the 440 clubs that received a share of the funds following the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 are a number of lower-tier teams, including 78 second-tier sides, 13 third-tier clubs, five fourth-tier teams and one fifth-tier outfit. FIFA announced that it would distribute a total of USD 209 million following the release of 837 footballers for a daily amount of USD 10,950 per player, regardless of how many minutes they played during the tournament. “The FIFA Club Benefits Programme is a clear example of how the FIFA World Cup has a positive impact on club football across the world,” said FIFA President Gianni Infantino. “Qatar 2022 was not only the career pinnacle for many players, but also the most successful World Cup ever and one that will contribute to football development in all corners of the planet. Club football plays a key role within the football ecosystem and the FIFA Club Benefits Programme provides us with an excellent opportunity to support clubs.” The Argentina squad of players who made it to the final of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 saw more than 30 clubs from three different confederations represented, each receiving a share of just over USD 11 million (the total amount generated by the Argentina squad for winning the FIFA World Cup).
