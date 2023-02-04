Amongst the graduates was FIFA Council member and New Zealand Football President Johanna Wood, who, in a short address, emphasised the importance that the cohort continue to provide each other with invaluable support moving forward, while also assisting the members of their respective football communities. The summit also served to allow participants to share best practice and lessons learned in the area of safeguarding. Safeguarding officers from a wide spectrum of FIFA member associations and the confederations, along with global experts and representatives from various stakeholders in the world of safe sport – including the International Olympic Committee, the Council of Europe, the Centre for Sport and Human Rights, FIFPRO and the Army of Survivors – joined former international footballers and FIFA’s Head of Refereeing (Women), Kari Seitz, for a host of panel discussions and presentations. There are over 7,000 individuals enrolled on the FIFA Guardians Essentials Level 1 course, with plans to offer the diploma, which is currently available in English, French and Spanish, in Arabic.