The report outlines that 80% of the investment across FIFA Forward 1.0 and 2.0 from 2016 to 2022 – more than USD 2.24 billion – was made directly to member associations both to make an essential contribution to the operations of football development activities and to enable investment in specific projects with a long-term impact on football development. It breaks down the investments between 2016 and 2022 into eight categories. Administration and governance (USD 448.8 million) was the biggest investment area across the 211 FIFA Member Associations, closely followed by infrastructure (USD 415.2 million). National teams (USD 357.5 million), competitions (USD 186.1 million), and equipment and others (USD 181.1 million) saw significant funds dedicated to them, as did women’s football (USD 110.9 million) and capacity development (USD 86.8 million). Football operating expenses and unused funds (USD 135.6 million) accounted for the remainder of the global sum. The funds invested resulted in no fewer than 577 new pitches being laid, and 208 new competitions established, directly providing more than 300,000 men, women, boys and girls around the world with new opportunities to play the game they love.