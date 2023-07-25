What is the Coach Education Scholarships?

Under the Coach Education Scholarships, which is one of eight available within the FIFA Women’s Development Programme, member associations can apply for Coach Education Scholarships for eligible individuals, including talented coaches and players who are looking to gain further coaching qualifications.

As part of the scholarships, which aim to empower more female coaches to gain further coaching qualifications, FIFA will provide financial support for successful applicants to cover the cost of their coach education courses. The successful applicants will also have access to online mentoring and other coaching resources that will further assist their coaching development.

To apply for the Coach Education Scholarships, member associations should submit the completed application form and the required documents of their eligible applicants.