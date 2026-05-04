ADI Predictstreet is the Official Prediction Market Partner of the FIFA World Cup 2026™.

ADI Predictstreet is a prediction market platform designed to make forecasting more accessible, intuitive, and engaging for everyday users. Launching with football, the platform gives fans a new way to follow the moments that matter, form a view, and predict what they believe will happen next.

Built around participation, transparency and collective intelligence, ADI Predictstreet turns fan insight into real-time signals that reflect how people are reading the game. It recognises the knowledge, instinct and passion that fans already bring to football from spotting momentum shifts to anticipating decisive moments before they happen.

Through its partnership with the FIFA World Cup 2026™, ADI Predictstreet will bring a new layer of interactive engagement to the world’s biggest sporting stage, helping fans get closer to the tournament through prediction, insight-sharing and a deeper connection to the action.