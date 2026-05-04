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ADI Predictstreet

https://www.adi.foundation/

ADI Predictstreet is the Official Prediction Market Partner of the FIFA World Cup 2026™.

ADI Predictstreet is a prediction market platform designed to make forecasting more accessible, intuitive, and engaging for everyday users. Launching with football, the platform gives fans a new way to follow the moments that matter, form a view, and predict what they believe will happen next.

Built around participation, transparency and collective intelligence, ADI Predictstreet turns fan insight into real-time signals that reflect how people are reading the game. It recognises the knowledge, instinct and passion that fans already bring to football  from spotting momentum shifts to anticipating decisive moments before they happen.

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Through its partnership with the FIFA World Cup 2026™, ADI Predictstreet will bring a new layer of interactive engagement to the world’s biggest sporting stage, helping fans get closer to the tournament through prediction, insight-sharing and a deeper connection to the action.

ADI Predictstreet aims to be the world’s leading prediction market platform, with millions of active users, a deep and constantly evolving set of prediction markets, and global partnerships across sports, media and institutions.

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ADI Predictstreet

ADI Predictstreet is the Official FIFA Prediction Market Partner. The platform brings fans a simpler, sharper way to act on their football insight and predict what happens next.

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Coca-Cola

One of the longest-standing corporate partners of FIFA, with a formal association since 1974 and an official sponsorship of FIFA World Cup™ that began in 1978. Coca-Cola has had stadium advertising at every FIFA World Cup since 1950.

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Last updated: Monday, 4 May 2026 at 12:04
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