*IMPORTANT INFORMATION – PLEASE READ*

Everything contained in these Terms (see Section 1.2 below for how We define “Terms”) is important and should be read by You, but We would like to draw Your attention in particular to the following Sections and the important terms and conditions that they contain. You must read the Sections themselves and not rely on the short summaries below:

You are entering into a legally binding agreement: By accessing/using the FIFA Digital Platforms and Content (defined in Section 1.1 and 8.1 below) and, if applicable, by registering for a User Account (defined in Section 5.1 below), Youwill be entering into a legally binding agreement with us. Please read Section 1 carefully.

We may make changes : From time to time, We may make changes to these Terms and/or the FIFA Digital Platforms and/or Content. Please read Sections 3 and 13 carefully.

You must meet certain eligibility requirements to register for a User Account : To register for a User Account, You must be 18 years of age or older (or alternatively have the express permission of Your parent or legal guardian – see the bullet directly below) and meet certain other criteria. Please read Section 5 carefully.

Supervising minors: If you are the parent or legal guardian of a user of the FIFA Digital Platforms who has not yet reached the legal age of majority (a “minor”), you will need to expressly permit and supervise that minor’s access to the FIFA Digital Platforms and Content and you will be responsible and liable for all acts of that minor. Please read Section 7 carefully.

We can use Your User Submissions: We will be entitled to host, store, and make available Your User Submissions (defined in Section 8.2), and You will be responsible for any material You submit via the FIFA Digital Platforms. Please read Sections 8.4 to 8.8 carefully.

There are certain things You may not do in connection with the FIFA Digital Platforms and Content: You may use the FIFA Digital Platforms and Content for personal, permitted, and lawful purposes only, and by using/accessing the FIFA Digital Platforms and Content You make certain promises to Us which We are entitled to rely on. Please read Section 11 carefully.

We can suspend, terminate, or deactivate Your User Account and/or take certain other actions if You breach these Terms: FIFA is entitled to suspend, terminate, or deactivate Your User Account and/or prevent Your access to the FIFA Digital Platforms and/or Content without notice if You breach these Terms, or alternatively FIFA can take those actions on reasonable advance notice to You. Please read Section 14carefully.

Your obligation to indemnify FIFA: “Indemnify” means a promise to pay or compensate someone if they suffer damage, loss or other costs. In these Terms, You agree to indemnify Us (and certain related parties) if We (and/or those parties) suffer loss, damage, or other costs as a result of certain behaviours on Your part, for example if You have breached these Terms. Please read Section 15 carefully.

FIFA will only be liable to You in certain circumstances: It is important that You understand what We are, and what We are not, liable for under these Terms. Please read Section 16 carefully.

1. WHO WE ARE AND THESE TERMS

1.1. The Fédération Internationale de Football Association (“FIFA”, “We”, “Our”, “Us”) is pleased to provide you with its websites (the “FIFA Websites”), applications (the “FIFA Apps”), ticketing platform (the “FIFA Ticketing Platform”), and other digital services, content and software (“Services”) (together, hereinafter referred to as “FIFA Digital Platforms”).

1.2. The following Terms of Service and any documents referred to herein (together, the/these “Terms”) apply to all FIFA Digital Platforms, unless stated differently in relation to a specific FIFA Digital Platform.

1.3. These Terms also regulate the access and use of the FIFA Ticketing Platform which forms part of the FIFA Website. These Terms do not apply to the purchase, sale or resale of tickets and/or ticket-related products, which shall be governed separately by applicable terms and conditions. You acknowledge that by simply registering to use or by using the FIFA Ticketing Platform, this does not guarantee the availability of, or your eligibility to purchase, tickets and/or ticket-related products.

2. ACCEPTANCE OF THESE TERMS

By clicking to accept these Terms when registering for a User Account (if applicable) and/or otherwise by accessing, downloading, installing, or using the FIFA Digital Platforms, whether or not you become a registered user (“User”, “You”, “Yourself”, “Your”), You agree to be bound by these Terms, which You acknowledge to have read and understood. If You do not agree to these Terms, You may not download/access/use the FIFA Digital Platforms or any Content thereon.

3. CHANGES TO THESE TERMS

3.1. From time to time, We may change, modify or otherwise alter these Terms for various reasons including to comply with changes in applicable law/regulation and/or to reflect changes to the FIFA Digital Platforms, Content, and/or Our business practices or processes.

3.2. If We make material changes to these Terms, We will notify You reasonably in advance via a notice within the FIFA Digital Platforms. Non-material changes will take effect immediately upon posting the revised Terms within the FIFA Digital Platforms in which case, advance notification will not be provided.

3.3. Continued access or use of the FIFA Digital Platforms after any changes are made (and, if material, notified) (or, if applicable, after explicitly accepting the new Terms upon logging into the FIFA Digital Platforms) shall constitute Your acceptance of such changes which will then be binding on You.

3.4. We recommend that You review these Terms, which will be maintained at www.fifa.com/legal/terms-of-service , on a regular basis to keep Yourself informed of any changes.

4. OTHER IMPORTANT POLICIES AND TERMS

4.1. The use of certain aspects of the Services may be subject to additional terms specific to the concerned Services

4.2. In using the relevant Services, You agree to be bound by the relevant additional terms then in force and which (as explained in Section 1.2 above) together with these Terms of Service form the “Terms” which apply to You. Where there is any inconsistency between these Terms of Service and any such additional terms, the other terms shall to that extent prevail in respect of the concerned Service.

4.3 In order to use any FIFA Apps, You must have a Google Play Store account, owned and operated by Google Inc., or an Apple ID on the Apple App Store, owned and operated by Apple Inc. Your use of the Google Play Store is governed by a legal agreement between You and Google Inc., consisting of the Google Terms of Service (which can be found at www.google.com/accounts/TOS), the Google Play Terms of Service (which can be found at www.google.com/mobile/android/market-tos.html), and the Google Play Business and Program Policies (which can be found at https://play.google.com/about/android-developer-policies.html) (together, hereinafter referred to as the “Google Terms”). Your use of the Apple App Store is governed by a legal agreement between You and Apple Inc., consisting of the Apple Website Terms of Use (which can be found at www.apple.com/legal/internet-services/terms/site.html), the iTunes Store Terms and the Apple Media Services Terms and Conditions (which can be found at www.apple.com/legal/internet-services/itunes/appstore/jm/terms.html#SERVICE) (together, hereinafter referred to as the “Apple Terms”).

4.4. You may not access or use the FIFA App if you do not comply with the Google Terms or Apple Terms. These Terms shall prevail in case of contradiction with the Google Terms or Apple Terms.

4.5. The FIFA Data Protection Policy sets out how We process any personal data We collect from You or that You provide to Us via the FIFA Digital Platforms. Our Cookie Policy at https://inside.fifa.com/data-protection-portal/cookie-policy explains Our policy on the use of cookies.

5. REGISTERING FOR A USER ACCOUNT AND YOUR REGISTRATION OBLIGATIONS

5.1. Certain areas of the FIFA Digital Platforms (“Restricted Areas”) require registration for a user account (a “User Account”).

5.2. By registering for a User Account, You acknowledge and warrant (i.e., promise) to FIFA that: (i) You are eligible for a User Account as set forth in these Terms; and (ii) the information You include as part of the registration process (and at any subsequent point) is accurate, complete, and not misleading.

5.3. User Accounts may only be held by: (i) individuals who are at least eighteen (18) years old or of legal age in their country of residence, if such age exceeds eighteen (18); (ii) those individuals whose registration has been expressly authorised either by their parent or legal guardian, if they are below the legal age of majority in their respective country of residence; or (iii) individuals with the right and authority to act on behalf of an organisation or entity as an officer of such organisation or entity or where such authority is granted either through its bylaws, stockholders, operating agreement or in other relevant documentation for the purposes of accessing and using the FIFA Digital Platforms.

5.4. In respect of Your use of these Restricted Areas and by registering for a User Account, You agree to: (i) provide true, accurate, current and complete information about Yourself, as prompted by the registration form (“RegistrationData”); and (ii) maintain and promptly update the Registration Data to keep it true, accurate, current and complete.

6. USER ACCOUNT SECURITY

6.1. To create a User Account, You will need to complete a simple registration process by providing certain personal information (including Your email address) and choosing a username and password for use in connection with Your User Account. Please refer to Our Privacy Policy for more information on how We process any personal data We collect from You or that You provide to us. You are fully responsible for maintaining the confidentiality of Your password and User Account information, and for all activities that occur under Your password and User Account (whether or not authorised by You, unless such unauthorised access is caused by Our failure to exercise reasonable care and skill).

6.2. You agree that You will: (i) not allow anyone else to use Your User Account; (ii) immediately notify FIFA of any unauthorised use of Your password or User Account and/or any other related breach of security by emailing Us at dataprotection@fifa.org; and (iii) ensure that You sign out of Your User Account at the end of each session. FIFA cannot and will not be liable for any loss or damage arising from Your failure to comply with this Section.

7. SUPERVISING MINORS

7.1. FIFA is concerned about the safety and privacy of all its Users, particularly those not yet of legal age of majority in their respective country of residence (referred to as “minors” in these Terms).

7.2. For this reason, parents/legal guardians of minors who wish to allow their minors to access the FIFA Digital Platforms must review and accept these Terms and assist such minors with the setting up of any relevant User Accounts, as well as supervise their access to the FIFA Digital Platforms at all times. By allowing or enabling a minor to access the FIFA Digital Platforms, You agree to be bound by these Terms, and acknowledge that he or she will be able to access all of the FIFA Digital Platforms, which may now or in the future include public and private communication tools, as well as other features that may not be appropriate for use by unsupervised children.

7.3. Please remember that the FIFA Digital Platforms are designed to appeal to a broad audience. Accordingly, as legal guardian, it is Your responsibility to determine whether any of the FIFA Digital Platforms and/or Content (as defined in Section 8.1below) are appropriate for Your minor. You remain responsible and liable for all acts of Your minor.

8. INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY AND CONTENT

(i) Intellectual Property of FIFA

8.1. Except for User Submissions (see Section 8.4) and Third Party Content (see Section 8.9), FIFA and its licensors own the copyright and all intellectual property rights in and to the FIFA Digital Platforms, and to all information, data, text, software, music, sound, photographs, graphics, videos, messages, feeds offered through the FIFA Digital Platforms (“FIFA feeds”), the application programming interface (“FIFA API”), and any other material on the FIFA Digital Platforms (together the “Content”).

8.2. The FIFA Digital Platforms include Content that is: (i) provided by FIFA (“FIFA Content”); (ii) uploaded, posted, submitted or otherwise transmitted by Users of the FIFA Digital Platforms (“User Submissions”); and (iii) uploaded, posted, submitted or otherwise transmitted by third parties, including in the form of links or feeds from or to other websites or resources (“Third-Party Content”).

8.3. Content may not be used, reproduced, distributed, transmitted, broadcast, displayed, sold, licensed or otherwise exploited for any other purposes than for accessing and using it on the FIFA Digital Platforms save as permitted pursuant to Section 9.2 below. For that sole and exclusive purpose, FIFA grants You a limited, revocable, non-exclusive licence to access the FIFA Digital Platforms and use the Content strictly for the purpose of using the FIFA Digital Platforms privately for non-commercial purposes, in accordance with these Terms. FIFA and/or its licensors reserve all rights in and to the FIFA Digital Platforms and the Content.

(ii) User Submissions

8.4. You retain all rights in any User Submission that You provide on or via the FIFA Digital Platforms. You shall be solely responsible for Your own User Submissions and the consequences of uploading them.

8.5. The FIFA Digital Platforms provide, in some cases, unfiltered access to User Submissions. You hereby acknowledge and agree that FIFA only acts as a platform for such User Submissions and that We are not liable for such content posted on the FIFA Digital Platforms, whether arising under intellectual property laws, libel, privacy, obscenity, or otherwise. FIFA cannot, nor does it undertake any obligation, to control User Submissions. By their very nature, User Submissions on the FIFA Digital Platforms are changed frequently, may be inaccurate and in some cases may be mislabelled or deceptively mislabelled. FIFA does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to User Submissions.

8.6. You represent and warrant that Your User Submissions: (i) shall not infringe any copyright, patent, trademark, trade secret, or other proprietary rights or right of publicity or privacy, including for any use by FIFA pursuant to the license granted under Section 8.7; (ii) shall not violate any law or regulation; (iii) shall not be defamatory or trade libellous; (iv) shall not be obscene or contain pornography; (v) shall not include incomplete, false or inaccurate information about Yourself or any information about any other individual; and (vi) shall not contain any viruses, Trojan horses, worms, time bombs, cancelbots or other computer programs that are intended to damage, detrimentally interfere with, surreptitiously intercept or expropriate any system, data or personal information. You, in particular, represent and warrant that You have the written consent, release, and/or permission of each and every identifiable individual in any User Submission to use their name or likeness.

8.7. You grant FIFA an irrevocable, worldwide, non-exclusive, royalty-free, perpetual, sub-licensable and transferable licence to use, reproduce, distribute, prepare derivative works of, display and perform User Submissions in connection with the FIFA Digital Platforms or FIFA’s (and its successor’s) business for any purpose, including promoting and redistributing part or all of the User Submissions (and derivative works thereof) in any and/or all media formats and through any and/or all media channels. You also hereby grant each User of the FIFA Digital Platforms a non-exclusive licence to access and use Your User Submissions through the FIFA Digital Platforms.

8.8. You hereby acknowledge and agree that FIFA has no obligation to post any User Submission from You or anyone else. In addition, FIFA may, at its sole discretion, edit, remove or delete any User Submission that You post or submit, as well as terminate Your access to the FIFA Digital Platforms without notice if, in its opinion, such User Submission infringes another individual’s intellectual property rights or otherwise does not comply with any provision of these Terms. In particular, FIFA reserves the right to determine the final design, layout and functionality of the FIFA Digital Platforms, which may involve the review, formatting and editing of User Submissions.

(iii) Third-Party Content

8.9. Your dealings with, or participation in promotions of, any third party advertisers and merchants found on or through the FIFA Digital Platforms, including payment for and delivery of related goods or services, and any other terms, conditions, warranties or representations associated with such dealings, are solely between You and such advertisers or merchants. You hereby agree that: (i) FIFA shall not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage of any kind incurred as the result of any such dealings or as the result of the presence of such advertisers or merchants on the FIFA Digital Platforms; and that (ii) any orders placed by You on, and any product specifications and product availability appearing on, the FIFA Digital Platforms (including, and without limitation, any online store) are subject to confirmation by, and the terms and conditions of business of, the relevant advertiser or merchant. For the avoidance of doubt such products do not include tickets and/or other ticket-related goods or services made available by or on behalf of FIFA on the FIFA Website.

8.10. FIFA has no control over Third Party Content, including APIs, links or feeds from or to other websites or resources. You hereby acknowledge and agree that FIFA is not responsible for the availability of external sites or resources, does not endorse, and is not responsible or liable for, any Third-Party Content available on such sites or resources. You further acknowledge and agree that FIFA shall not be responsible or liable, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to have been caused by or in connection with the use of, or reliance upon, any Third-Party Content, goods, services or any other material available on or through any APIs, links or feeds from or to other websites or resources.

9. LINKING AND USE OF FIFA DIGITAL PLATFORMS AND FIFA CONTENT

9.1. In the event that You wish to establish a link to any of the FIFA Digital Platforms, You expressly agree: (i) not to include any of the FIFA Digital Platforms in the frame of another website; (ii) not to create any third-party association with any of the FIFA Digital Platforms; (iii) to properly attribute any of the FIFA Digital Platforms referred to in Your link to FIFA; and (iv) to ensure that the link does not state or imply that FIFA approves of, sponsors, is associated with or endorses any other website activity, company, resource or entity, or present FIFA and/or its activities in a false, misleading, defamatory or derogatory manner or otherwise damage FIFA’s reputation or take advantage of it.

9.2. Furthermore, You are not permitted to use any FIFA and/or Third-Party Content, names, logos, pictures or trademarks, unless separately and previously agreed to in writing by the FIFA or the relevant third party rights holder. Any request to use FIFA Marks (see Section 10 below) should be submitted to www.fifadigitalarchive.com.

9.3. FIFA is entitled to require You at any time to remove any link to the FIFA Digital Platforms and You agree to promptly comply with any such request.

9.4. If You wish to use or display any FIFA Content on Your website:

a) FIFA grants You a non-transferable, royalty free, non-exclusive licence to display such FIFA Content on Your website solely for non-commercial purposes, subject to these Terms;

b) You expressly agree: (i) to ensure that Your use of the FIFA Content does not state or imply that FIFA approves of, sponsors, is associated with or endorses any other website activity, company or entity, resource, content, or present FIFA and/or its activities in a false, misleading, defamatory or derogatory manner or otherwise damage FIFA’s reputation or take advantage of it; and (ii) to properly attribute the FIFA Content used to FIFA to avoid any misappropriation or confusion; and

c) where possible, You must create a functional link back to the FIFA story or other material summarised by the relevant FIFA feeds.

9.5. You acknowledge that unless You have obtained prior written consent from FIFA, You are not permitted to use any area of the FIFA Digital Platforms (either directly within the FIFA Digital Platforms or by linking to other sites) for any commercial purposes, such as by selling or offering for sale any tickets, ticket-related products or services, merchandise or other services (with the exception of using FIFA’s official ticket resale platform to resell tickets You have previously purchased).

9.6. You acknowledge that You may not use any robots, spiders or other automated programmes or manual processes in connection with Your use of the FIFA Digital Platforms in order to manipulate or circumvent their intended functionality, particularly in relation to the availability, purchase, sale and resale of tickets and/or ticket-related products.

10. FIFA MARKS

10.1. The words “FIFA” and “Fédération Internationale de Football Association”, the FIFA logo, the emblems and mascots of FIFA events and other FIA logos, FIFA event marks and product and service names are trademarks and copyright material of FIFA (the “FIFA Marks”). Aside from the right granted to You under Section 8.3 and 9.4 to use the FIFA Content (which may include some of the FIFA Marks), You agree not to display or use the FIFA Marks, the FIFA Content or any other intellectual property owned or controlled by FIFA in any other manner without FIFA’s prior written consent.

11. YOUR USE OF THE FIFA DIGITAL PLATFORMS AND CONTENT

11.1. You are responsible for making all technical arrangements necessary to access the FIFA Digital Platforms and Content.

11.2. You may use the FIFA Digital Platforms and Content for personal, non-commercial, lawful purposes only. In particular, but without limitation, You may not access/use the FIFA Digital Platforms or Content:

a) in any way that is unlawful or fraudulent, or has any unlawful or fraudulent purpose or effect;

b) for any commercial purposes, such as (but without limitation) selling or offering for sale any tickets, ticket-related products or services, merchandise or other services;

c) to send, or procure the sending of, any unsolicited or unauthorised advertising or promotional material or any other form of similar solicitation (spam);

d) to transmit any material, or behave in any manner, that is defamatory, offensive, or harassing; that has the purpose or effect of impersonating or misleading others; or is otherwise unsuitable, inappropriate or objectionable (in Our reasonable determination); or

e) to transmit any data, send or upload any material that contains viruses, Trojan horses, worms, time-bombs, keystroke loggers, spyware, adware or any other harmful programs or similar computer code designed to adversely affect the operation of the FIFA Digital Platforms or any computer software or hardware.

11.3. You also agree not to (and not to attempt to):

a) reproduce, duplicate, copy, sell or re-sell, use, distribute, transmit, broadcast, display, or otherwise exploit any part of the FIFA Digital Platforms or Content in contravention of these Terms;

b) use any robots, spiders or other automated programmes or manual processes in connection with Your use of the FIFA Digital Platforms in order to manipulate or circumvent their intended functionality, particularly in relation to the availability, purchase, sale and resale of tickets and/or ticket-related products;

c) access without authority, interfere with, damage or disrupt (a) any part of the FIFA Digital Platforms or Content; (b) any equipment or network on which the FIFA Digital Platforms or Content is stored; (c) any software used in the provision of the FIFA Digital Platforms or Content; or (d) any equipment or network or software owned or used by any third party; and

d) circumvent, remove, alter or deactivate any of the content and/or digital rights management protections within the FIFA Digital Platforms (or attempt to do so).

12. YOUR INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY RIGHTS

FIFA respects the intellectual property of others. If You believe that any of Your intellectual property rights have been infringed on the FIFA Digital Platforms, please provide FIFA with the following information: name, last name, address, email address, type and extent of alleged infringement (date, time, etc.) via the contact form at www.fifa.com/contact/form.html.

13. MODIFICATIONS TO THE FIFA DIGITAL PLATFORMS AND/OR CONTENT

13.1. FIFA is entitled at any time at its sole discretion to modify or discontinue, temporarily or permanently, the FIFA Digital Platforms and/or the Content (or any part thereof) with or without notice to You. You hereby agree that FIFA shall not be held liable to You or to any third party for any such modification, suspension or discontinuance of the FIFA Digital Platforms and/or Content save only that – if and to the extent required by applicable consumer law – You may be entitled to a pro-rated refund of certain sums You have pre-paid for aspects of the FIFA Digital Platforms or Services which have been discontinued or materially modified. Although FIFA will take reasonable care in ensuring that the FIFA Digital Platforms and Content are up to date, they may be out of date at any given time, and FIFA is under no obligation to update them.

13.2. Any modification, suspension or discontinuance of the FIFA Digital Platforms and/or Content shall not affect any rights and obligations applicable to You as a result of You having completed an application or transaction to purchase tickets and/or other ticket-related products on the FIFA Ticketing Platform.

14. USER ACCOUNT TERMINATION / SUSPENSION / DEACTIVATION

14.1. FIFA is entitled to suspend, terminate, or deactivate Your User Account and/or prevent Your access to the FIFA Digital Platforms and/or Content without liability to You either (i) on reasonable advance notice to You or (ii) without notice to You if You breach or fail to comply with these Terms, including (without limitation):

a) if You provide, or if FIFA has reasonable grounds to suspect that You have provided, any information to FIFA and/or via the FIFA Digital Platforms and/or Your User Account that is untrue, inaccurate, misleading, not current, or incomplete;

b) if your User Submission/s infringe/s another party’s, or FIFA’s, intellectual property rights or otherwise do/es not comply with any provision of these Terms; or

c) if FIFA discovers, or considers in its reasonable judgment, that your use of the FIFA Digital Platforms/Content is fraudulent, illegal, or unsuitable in any other way.

14.2. If FIFA takes any action under Section 14.1 above, this may include the deactivation or deletion of any of Your User Accounts and all related information and files as well as Your User Submissions. Please also note that, in such an event, your access to Content (as defined below) might also be terminated and FIFA may prevent you from any future use of the FIFA Digital Platforms.

14.3. FIFA’s rights under Section 14.1 above shall not affect any rights and obligations applicable to You as a result of You having completed a transaction to purchase tickets and/or other ticket-related products on the FIFA Ticketing Platform. You hereby acknowledge and agree that any and all terms and conditions applicable to such purchase of tickets and/or other ticket-related products shall continue to remain in full force notwithstanding FIFA´s exercise of its termination right as described in section 14.2 above.

15. YOUR RESPONSIBILITY TO INDEMNIFY US

As explained in the “Important Introduction” section at the top of these Terms of Service, an “indemnity” is a promise to pay money to someone – in this case FIFA and related parties – if they suffer loss or damage (or other costs) as a result of certain behaviours on Your part.

You hereby agree to indemnify and hold FIFA, its affiliates and their officers, directors, employees and agents, harmless from any and all liabilities, losses, damages, claims, penalties, fines, costs and expenses, including, and without limitation, reasonable legal fees, that are incurred by those parties as a result of or in connection with: (i) Your use of and access to the FIFA Digital Platforms, Services or Content, including, and without limitation, any User Submission or Third-Party Content, as well as Your connection to the FIFA Digital Platforms, Services or FIFA Content; (ii) Your failure to comply with any provision of the Terms; or (iii) any claim by a third party that any of Your User Submissions or any other use of the FIFA Digital Platforms, Services or Content by You infringes any intellectual property, other proprietary or privacy rights of such third party or has otherwise caused damage to a third party.

16. LIMITATION OF LIABILITY

16.1. Nothing in these Terms will exclude or limit Our liability for anything which it would be unlawful for Us to exclude or limit, including Our liability for:

a) Your statutory rights as a consumer;

b) death or personal injury arising from the negligence of FIFA or Our employees, agents or subcontractors;

c) fraud or fraudulent misrepresentation; or

d) any other liability which cannot be excluded or limited under applicable law.

16.2. Subject always to Section 16.1 above,

a) FIFA shall not be liable for any damage or loss (including any loss or damage described in Section 16.2b) below) suffered or incurred by You or any third party:

that could not have been reasonably expected by You and Us at the time You registered for a User Account or otherwise access/use the FIFA Digital Platforms or Content;

arising from or in connection with the use of, or the inability to use, the FIFA Digital Platforms or Content including (but not limited to) as a result of any error, malfunction, incompleteness, or interruption in the same;

relating to the cost of the procurement of substitute goods and/or services incurred through any goods, data, information or services being purchased or obtained, messages received or transactions entered into through or from the FIFA Digital Platforms;

arising from or in connection with any unauthorised access to, or alteration of, Your transmissions of data;

arising as a result of any breach of these Terms by You;

arising out of any delay or non-performance of Our obligations under these Terms, to the extent that this is caused by an act of God, pandemic, epidemic, labour dispute, or failure of facilities, networks, equipment or software, or any similar event, to the extent that such event is beyond Our reasonable control;

arising from or in connection with any statements by or the conduct of any third party on the FIFA Digital Platforms or Content;

arising from or in connection with the impact of the FIFA Digital Platforms, Services or FIFA Content and any of the FIFA Digital Platforms, Services or Content linked to them and any materials posted on them; or

arising from or in connection with any other matter relating to the FIFA Digital Platforms or Content;

b) FIFA shall not be liable to You or any third party for any direct, indirect, incidental, special, consequential or exemplary damages, including, but not limited to, damages for loss of profits, goodwill, use, data or other intangible losses (even if FIFA has been advised of the possibility of such damages) regardless of the form of action, whether in contract, tort, strict liability or otherwise; and

c) The FIFA Digital Platforms and Content (including without limitation any User Submissions and Third-Party Content) are provided on an “as is” and We make no specific warranty or representation in relation to the quality, completeness or accuracy of the same, including that: (i) the FIFA Digital Platforms and Content will meet your requirements; (ii) the FIFA Digital Platforms and Content will be uninterrupted, timely, secure, or error-free; (iii) the results that may be obtained from the use of the FIFA Digital Platforms or Content will be accurate or reliable; (iv) the quality of any products, services, information, or other material purchased, obtained by or available to you through the FIFA Digital Platforms or the Content will meet your expectations; or (v) any errors in the content will be corrected.

16.3. If digital content (including any Content) that We have supplied to You via the FIFA Digital Platforms damages a device or digital content belonging to You, and this is caused by Our failure to use reasonable care and skill, We will either fix Your device or reimburse You. However, We will not be liable for damage that You could have avoided by following Our advice to apply an update offered to You free of charge or for damage that was caused by You failing to correctly follow installation instructions or to have in place the minimum system and/or operating requirements advised by us.

16.4. The FIFA Digital Platforms and Content are provided for general information and entertainment purposes only. They do not offer information or advice on which You should rely. Although We make reasonable efforts to update the information We provide via the FIFA Digital Platforms, We make no specific representations, warranties or guarantees that such information is accurate, complete or up to date.

16.5. You acknowledge that any claim or cause of action arising out of, or related to, the use of the FIFA Digital Platforms, Services or FIFA Content, must be filed within whatever statutory/legal limitation period applies to such claim or cause of action in the State, Province or Country in which you reside.

17. OTHER IMPORTANT LEGAL TERMS

17.1. In the event that the provisions of these Terms conflict with the provisions of third-party terms of service on the FIFA Digital Platforms, the provisions of these Terms shall prevail.

17.2. Any failure by FIFA to exercise or enforce any right or provision of the Terms shall not constitute a waiver of such right or provision.

17.3. If any provision of the Terms is found to be invalid, the remaining terms and conditions will remain in full force and effect.

17.4. The Section titles in the Terms are for convenience only and have no legal or contractual effect.

17.5 You may not assign or transfer any of Your rights or obligations, or subcontract the performance of any of Your obligations, under these Terms. FIFA may assign or transfer any right or obligation, or subcontract the performance of any of its obligations, under these Terms to any third party at any time without Your consent (provided that this will not reduce Your rights under these Terms) or alternatively with Your consent.

17.6 THE TERMS AND THE RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN YOU AND FIFA SHALL BE GOVERNED BY THE SUBSTANTIVE LAWS OF SWITZERLAND. ALL DISPUTES IN CONNECTION WITH THESE TERMS ARE TO BE RESOLVED BY AN ARBITRAL TRIBUNAL CONSISTING OF THREE ARBITRATORS UNDER THE AUSPICES OF, AND PURSUANT TO, THE SWISS RULES OF INTERNATIONAL ARBITRATION OF THE SWISS ARBITRATION CENTRE. THE SEAT OF THE ARBITRATION SHALL BE ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, AND THE LANGUAGE OF THE PROCEEDINGS SHALL BE ENGLISH. Such choice of law and venue will not deprive You of the mandatory consumer protections of the laws of your country of residence, if different.

17.7. These Terms have been drafted in English and have been translated into other languages. In the event of any discrepancy between the English and the translated texts, the English text shall prevail and be used to solve doubts of interpretation.

18. GETTING IN TOUCH WITH FIFA

18.1. If You need assistance with, or have any queries about, the FIFA Digital Platforms, Content or these Terms, please get in touch with Us via the online contact form.