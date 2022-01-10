In 2019, FIFA organised the first-ever FIFA Football Law Annual Review (FLAR) in an effort to introduce, on an annual basis, the regulatory work, case law and main decisions of its decision-making and judicial bodies, as well as the main Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) proceedings arising from FIFA`s decisions.
The fourth edition of the FIFA Football Law Annual Review was held in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on 10 and 11 March 2022. Attendance was free of charge and open to all representatives of member associations, confederations, leagues, clubs, players and agents’ unions. The two-day event was streamed live free of charge on FIFA.com, with simultaneous interpreting into Spanish and French.
VIDEO Day 1:
VIDEO Day 2:
FIFA Football Law Annual Review 2022 in Buenos Aires - Day 1
01/13
FIFA Football Law Annual Review 2022 in Buenos Aires
02/13
FIFA Football Law Annual Review 2022 in Buenos Aires
FIFA Football Law Annual Review 2022 in Buenos Aires - Day 2
01/08
FIFA Football Law Annual Review 2022 in Buenos Aires
02/08