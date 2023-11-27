Introduction

We value your privacy and are committed to protecting your data. This Privacy Notice (“Notice”) covers how Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) and its subsidiaries in the host countries of the FIFA World Cup 2026™, which are operated by FIFA entities in Canada (FWC26 Canada Football Ltd.), Mexico (FWC2026 Mexico S. de R.L. de C.V.), and the United States (FWC2026, US, Inc.) (collectively, “FIFA26”, “we”, “our”)*, collect, use, and disclose data submitted by or on behalf of individuals (“Individuals”) during the application process for Spectrum Booking Portal in connection with the FIFA World Cup 2026™.

For the purposes of this Notice, “Personal Data” refers to any information that identifies, relates to, describes, or is reasonably capable of being associated with an Individual. References to “you” or “your” in this Notice shall be construed to mean the Individual to whom the Personal Data relates, whether submitted directly or on their behalf.

By submitting the application form, you confirm that:

You have lawfully obtained the Personal Data you submit to FIFA26, and that the Personal Data you submit is accurate; You are authorized to submit the Personal Data of any other Individual included in the application, if applicable; If you are submitting the application form on behalf of another Individual, the Individual has been informed of how FIFA26 collects, uses, and discloses Personal Data under this Notice; You (and any Individual on whose behalf you submit a registration or application form) consent to FIFA26’s collection, use, and disclosure of Personal Data as described in this Notice; and You have read and agreed to this Notice.

Please read this Notice carefully to understand how FIFA26 collects, uses, and discloses your Personal Data when you apply for Spectrum Booking. This Notice also describes how we collect Personal Data through the FIFA26 websites, mobile applications, and other systems, as applicable, that link to this Notice. You can manage your cookie preferences at any time, and the option to do so is available on the footer of our website. For more information about our online tracking technologies, see our Cookie Notice, and for general data protection practices, refer to our Data Protection Portal.

FIFA26 will comply with its obligations under applicable data protection laws in the United States (local, state, and federal), Canada (federal and provincial), Mexico (federal laws including the Federal Law on Protection of Personal Data Held by Private Parties and its Regulations), Switzerland (the Federal Act on Data Protection), and any other laws that apply to FIFA26’s operations (“Applicable Data Protection Laws”).

This Notice may be made available in additional languages, in accordance with local legal requirements.

Collection of Personal Data

FIFA26 collects the following categories of Personal Data during the registration or application process:

Personal Identifiers, including first name and last name; Contact details including email address; Organization information, including company name; Technical and Internet Data (if you visit our website, use mobile applications, platform, or other digital tools, we may collect limited information about your device and interactions. This may include data collected through cookies or similar technologies used to support functionality and maintain secure user sessions, such as storing login information and user identifiers).

We do not collect sensitive personal data as defined under Applicable Data Protection Laws.

FIFA26 does not knowingly collect Personal Data from Individuals below the minimum age required under applicable data protection laws. If such data is inadvertently collected, it will be deleted in accordance with those laws.

How We Use Personal Data

FIFA26 will use Personal Data for the following purposes:

Managing and administering spectrum usage; Facilitating registration and submission of frequency license applications, including the registration of radio equipment under issued licenses; Supporting the application process for license-exempt equipment across various usage categories; Arranging and confirming scheduling for test and tag appointments; Facilitating account creation, authentication, and management of user accounts; Providing customer support and handling inquiries, as applicable; Compliance with applicable legal and regulatory obligations; Operating and improving our website, platform, and related digital tools.

FIFA26 will process and store the Personal Data for as long as reasonably necessary for the purposes for which it was collected.

Sharing Personal Data with Third-Party Processors and Service Providers

FIFA26 will share Personal Data with the following types of third parties for the purposes described above:

Processors and service providers, including third parties that support the operation of the platform and provide services on our behalf, in particular in relation to licensing applications, registration, and issuance processes; Relevant public (government) authorities and/or authorized bodies and organizations as might be required under Applicable Data Protection Laws or any other applicable law, including for security and regulatory purposes in connection with spectrum usage and licensing.

We may share Personal Data with other third parties, either where required by law or with your consent, as applicable.

When we do so, we ensure compliance with applicable data protection laws and implement appropriate safeguards to protect your Personal Data.

International Transfers of Personal Data

Personal Data we collect from Individuals may be transferred or disclosed outside of the jurisdiction in which it was collected. FIFA26 may transfer Personal Data to third-party vendors and service providers located in the following countries: the United States, Mexico, Canada, Switzerland, as applicable. For more information about the privacy policies and procedures of third-party vendors and service providers, you can contact our FIFA Data Protection Officer at dataprotection@fifa.org or visit FIFA Data Protection Portal.

Storage of Personal Data and Data Security

Personal Data is stored and maintained in a database in Western Europe and is operated by FIFA26. Some or all of the Personal Data may be stored or accessed from locations outside the country in which it was collected. Where cross-border transfers occur, FIFA26 will comply with the Applicable Data Protection Laws.

FIFA26 retains Personal Data for as long as necessary to fulfill the purposes outlined in this Notice or to comply with applicable legal obligations. Specifically, Personal Data collected for spectrum management and coordination activities at FIFA World Cup 2026™ will be retained only for the duration required to complete these activities. Upon conclusion of these activities, or sooner if requested by you, Personal Data will be deleted.

Individuals may request the early deletion of their Personal Data, which will be assessed in light of applicable legal obligations, legitimate business needs, and operational requirements. Such deletion requests may be submitted via the support email address supportspectrum@fifa.org, available on the Spectrum Booking Portal. Upon receipt of a valid deletion request, your account and associated Personal Data will be removed from all relevant systems within 72 hours.

Individual Rights

Depending on their jurisdiction of residence, in accordance with Applicable Data Protection Laws, Individuals may be entitled to exercise certain rights with respect to their Personal Data, subject to the conditions and limitations set forth by such laws. These rights may include, but are not limited to:

The right to know what Personal Data FIFA26 has collected about them and how we use that information; The right to access and receive a copy of the Personal Data that FIFA26 holds about them; The right to rectification if any Personal Data that FIFA26 holds about the Individual is inaccurate or incomplete; The right to withdraw consent to FIFA26’s use and disclosure of Personal Data where processing is based on consent; The right to request cancellation and deletion of their Personal Data, where permitted by law; The right to object to or limit certain types of processing, where applicable; The right to opt out of automated decision-making or profiling, where applicable; The options to limit the usage and disclosure of your Personal Data, where applicable; The right to receive their Personal Data in a portable format, where technically feasible; and The right to lodge a complaint with the relevant data protection authority.

When we receive a request, we may verify your identity and request additional information, as required by Applicable Data Protection Laws.

Complaint and Contact

If an Individual has any questions about this Notice, or wishes to obtain more information on how to exercise any of their Individual Rights granted by local laws, they may contact FIFA Data Protection Officer at dataprotection@fifa.org or visit FIFA Data Protection Portal. They can also write to us at Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA), FIFA-Strasse 20, 8044 Zurich, Switzerland. FIFA26 will use reasonable efforts to address and resolve any concerns or complaints raised by the Data Subject in connection with the processing of their Personal Data.

Individuals may also have the right, under applicable laws, to submit a complaint to a privacy or data protection regulator if they have concerns about how FIFA26 handles their Personal Data.

This Notice is effective as of April 20, 2026 and may be updated from time to time. We will publish an updated Notice here and indicate the new effective date in this section or notify you through other appropriate means. We will not use or share your Personal Data for materially different purposes than those described in this Notice without first taking reasonable steps to notify you and request your consent in accordance with the Applicable Data Protection Laws.