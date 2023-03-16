The 73ʳᵈ FIFA Congress took place in Kigali, Rwanda, on 16 March 2023. It was the first elective Congress to be held in Africa – and Gianni Infantino, standing unopposed, was re-elected by acclamation for a second four-year term as FIFA President.
The FIFA Council met five times in 2023, with a wide range of key decisions taken or ratified – including the new International Match Calendars for men’s football and women’s football and the hosting of the FIFA World Cup 2030™ and FIFA World Cup 2034™.
As part of FIFA’s statutory commitment to transparency, the annual compensation paid to the key members of FIFA senior management, the chairpersons and deputy chairpersons of its committees and the members of the FIFA Council is published.