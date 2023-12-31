Governance

Compensation

As part of FIFA’s statutory commitment to transparency, the annual compensation paid to the key members of FIFA senior management, the chairpersons and deputy chairpersons of its committees and the members of the FIFA Council is published below.

FIFA Council

According to the rules and principles in place for 2023, the FIFA Council Senior Vice-President and Vice-Presidents who are also confederation presidents each receive a net annual compensation of USD 300,000 (USD 300,000 in 2022). FIFA Council Vice-Presidents who are not confederation presidents and FIFA Council members each receive a net annual compensation of USD 250,000 (USD 250,000 in 2022). The net compensation may vary depending on the taxation situation of the individual Council member. Some Council members voluntarily waived some or all of their compensation during their term of appointment. Each member also receives a daily allowance while on duty of USD 250, or USD 150 if FIFA covers breakfast and lunch or dinner. Under the FIFA Compensation, Expenses and Benefits Regulations for Senior Officials, FIFA covers the employer’s and employee’s social security contributions. Withholding taxes are deducted from the compensation and paid directly by FIFA to the tax authorities. FIFA does not cover social security contributions or taxes that may also be due in the Council member’s country of residence.

FIFA Council members and FIFA senior management
All figures in USD
Without pension contributions
With pension contributions
FIFA Council members*12,883,27413,297,936
FIFA management**21,073,14422,495,088
Total33,956,41835,793,024

* An annual pension payment is made to long-serving FIFA Council members not falling under the FIFA Compensation, Expenses and Benefits Regulations for Senior Officials, which entered into force in March 2017. Previous pension entitlements are limited to a maximum of the number of years that the member has served on the Council. ** As at 31 December 2023, the FIFA management comprised the President, the Secretary General, the Secretary General ad interim, the Deputy Secretary General and the eight division Chief Officers. FIFA management members ending or starting their employment during the year were compensated on a pro-rata basis.

FIFA President and FIFA Secretary General
All figures in CHF
Gross salary (base)
Gross salary (variable)
Flat-rate allowances
FIFA President Gianni Infantino*2,463,7101,650,00024,000
FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura**1,300,000600,00024,000

The amounts listed above are before taxes payable by the President and the Secretary General. FIFA contributes to the Swiss social charges, pension fund, accident insurance and other contractual employee benefits for both the President and the Secretary General. * Following the re-election of the FIFA President at the 73ʳᵈ FIFA Congress in Kigali, Rwanda, on 17 March 2023 for the 2023-2027 period, the Compensation Sub-Committee approved the gross salary (base) of CHF 2,600,000 for the FIFA President. In 2023, the FIFA President was compensated with this gross salary (base) on a pro-rata basis, starting from the date of his amended employment contract. The gross salary (variable) awarded in 2023 will be paid in 2024. ** Fatma Samoura stepped down as FIFA Secretary General in 2023. Her contractual notice period, which ends in 2024, was paid out on top of the gross salary (base) as a lump sum in 2023. On 4 October 2023, Mattias Grafström was appointed FIFA Secretary General ad interim by the FIFA Council with immediate effect, thus supporting the transition period, given the departure of Fatma Samoura from the role of FIFA Secretary General as of 31 December 2023. The Compensation Sub-Committee decided that the FIFA Secretary General ad interim would receive the same gross salary (base) and gross salary (variable) that the sub-committee last approved for the FIFA Secretary General, calculated on a pro-rata basis from the date of his appointment.

Members of the FIFA Council as at 31 December 2023
Name
From
Member since
PresidentGianni InfantinoSwitzerland/Italy2016
Senior Vice-PresidentShk. Salman bin Ebrahim Al KhalifaBahrain2013
Vice-PresidentsAlejandro DomínguezParaguay2016
Vittorio MontaglianiCanada2016
Aleksander ČeferinSlovenia2016
Lambert MaltockVanuatu2018
Patrice MotsepeSouth Africa2021
Sándor CsányiHungary2017
Debbie HewittEngland2023
MembersHany Abo RidaEgypt2009
Kohzo TashimaJapan2015
Sonia FulfordTurks and Caicos Islands2013
Luis HernándezCuba2016
María Sol Muñoz AltamiranoEcuador2016
Evelina ChristillinItaly2016
Ramón JesurúnColombia2016
Dejan SavićevićMontenegro2017
Mariano AranetaPhilippines2017
Georgios KoumasCyprus2018
Johanna WoodNew Zealand2019
Rajesh PatelFiji2019
Ignacio AlonsoUruguay2019
Fouzi LekjaaMorocco2021
Mamoutou TouréMali2021
Mathurin de ChacusBenin2021
Amaju PinnickNigeria2021
Isha JohansenSierra Leone2021
Răzvan BurleanuRomania2021
Yon de LuisaMexico2021
Haji Hamidin Bin Haji Mohd AminMalaysia2023
Shk. Hamad Khalifa Al ThaniQatar2023
Yasser AlmisehalSaudi Arabia2023
Kanya KeomanyLaos2023
Rodolfo VillalobosCosta Rica2023
Ednaldo RodriguesBrazil2023
Fernando GomesPortugal2023
Bernd NeuendorfGermany2023

FIFA committees

The chairpersons, deputy chairpersons and all members of independent committees and the independent members of all standing committees receive flat-rate compensation as outlined below.

The members of the Governance, Audit and Compliance Committee and of the investigatory chamber of the Ethics Committee receive annual compensation of USD 15,000. The members of the other independent committees, the independent members of all standing committees and the members of all Football Tribunal chambers receive annual compensation of USD 7,500, with the exception of the independent member of the Compensation Sub-Committee, who receives annual compensation of USD 35,000. In addition to the annual flat-rate compensation paid to the chairpersons and deputy chairpersons, the members of independent committees and independent members of all FIFA standing committees are granted a daily allowance while on duty of USD 250, or USD 150 if FIFA covers breakfast and lunch or dinner. Members who do not receive annual compensation are granted a daily allowance while on duty of USD 300, or USD 200 if FIFA covers breakfast and lunch or dinner. In addition, members of FIFA’s committees may be separately compensated for special assignments given to them by the respective committee. No bonuses of any kind are granted. The following figures represent the total gross compensation in US dollars, excluding daily allowances and employees’ social security contributions covered by FIFA, due in 2023.

Governance, Audit and Compliance Committee

The total costs of the Governance, Audit and Compliance Committee in 2023 were USD 799,522, which includes remuneration, daily allowances, travel/transport, accommodation and meals, external services and staff-related costs.

Judicial bodies

The total costs of FIFA’s judicial bodies in 2023 were USD 3,370,066, which includes remuneration, daily allowances, travel/transport and security, accommodation and meals, freelance contractors, translation/interpreting, printed materials, IT hardware/software and communications, legal consultancy and staff-related costs. The costs were as follows:

All figures in USD
2023
Ethics Committee1,813,673
Disciplinary Committee811,967
Appeal Committee744,426

Committee chairpersons and deputy chairpersons

The annual compensation for the chairpersons and deputy chairpersons of the independent and standing committees is detailed in the table below.

FIFA committee chairpersons and deputy chairpersons as at 31 December 2023
Committee
Role
Name
Annual gross base compensation in 2023 (USD)***
Independent committees
Governance, Audit and ComplianceChairpersonMukul Mudgal*250,000
Deputy chairpersonChristopher Mihm*75,000
Ethics – investigatory chamberChairpersonMartin Ngoga250,000
Deputy chairpersonBruno De Vita75,000
Deputy chairpersonParusuraman Subramanian75,000
Ethics – adjudicatory chamberChairpersonVassilios Skouris215,000
Deputy chairpersonMaría Claudia Rojas53,000
Deputy chairpersonFiti Sunia53,000
DisciplinaryChairpersonJorge Palacio160,000
Deputy chairpersonAnin Yeboah26,000
AppealChairpersonNeil Eggleston160,000
Deputy chairpersonThomas Bodström26,000
Standing committees
DevelopmentChairpersonShk. Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa**-
Deputy chairpersonLydia Nsekera26,000
FinanceChairpersonAlejandro Domínguez*/**-
Deputy chairpersonSandra Fruean26,000
Football StakeholdersChairpersonVittorio Montagliani**-
Deputy chairpersonEvelina Christillin**-
MedicalChairpersonVacant-
Member AssociationsChairpersonVacant-
Deputy chairpersonSonia Fulford**-
Organising Committee for FIFA CompetitionsChairpersonAleksander Čeferin**-
Deputy chairpersonMaría Sol Muñoz Altamirano**-
RefereesChairpersonPierluigi Collina215,000
Deputy chairpersonHany Taleb Al-Raeesi7,500
Football Tribunal
Players’ Status ChamberChairpersonJavier Vijande Penas53,000
Deputy chairpersonSarah Ochwada15,000
Dispute Resolution ChamberChairpersonFrans de Weger160,000
Deputy chairpersonLivia Denise Silva Kägi75,000
Deputy chairpersonMartin Auletta75,000
Agents ChamberChairpersonBrianna Quinn53,000
Deputy chairpersonPierfilippo Capello15,000

* Mukul Mudgal is also the chairperson of the Review Committee and of the Compensation Sub-Committee, but he did not receive any compensation for these roles. Christopher Mihm is also a member of the Review Committee, but he did not receive any compensation for this role. Alejandro Domínguez is also a member of the Compensation Sub-Committee, but he did not receive any compensation for this role. ** Members of the FIFA Council do not receive additional compensation for their roles as chairpersons and deputy chairpersons of FIFA committees. *** Individuals ending or starting their terms during the year were compensated on a pro-rata basis.

Transactions with related parties

FIFA’s related-party policy requires FIFA officials to disclose related parties and related-party transactions in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). Each year, all Council members renew their Related-Party Declarations, thereby identifying any relevant possible conflicts of interest. Any such disclosures are managed on a case-by-case basis.

External audits

Under the FIFA Statutes, the external auditors (currently PwC) are appointed by the FIFA Congress, and are responsible for auditing the annual consolidated financial statements of FIFA and submitting an audit report to the FIFA Council. In addition to the statutory audit, PwC also provided other assurance-related and non-audit services to FIFA.

All figures in USD
2023
Statutory audit fees1,125,840
Fees for other assurance-related audit services770,580
Fees for non-audit services128,219

