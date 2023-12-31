As part of FIFA’s statutory commitment to transparency, the annual compensation paid to the key members of FIFA senior management, the chairpersons and deputy chairpersons of its committees and the members of the FIFA Council is published below.
FIFA Council
According to the rules and principles in place for 2023, the FIFA Council Senior Vice-President and Vice-Presidents who are also confederation presidents each receive a net annual compensation of USD 300,000 (USD 300,000 in 2022). FIFA Council Vice-Presidents who are not confederation presidents and FIFA Council members each receive a net annual compensation of USD 250,000 (USD 250,000 in 2022). The net compensation may vary depending on the taxation situation of the individual Council member. Some Council members voluntarily waived some or all of their compensation during their term of appointment. Each member also receives a daily allowance while on duty of USD 250, or USD 150 if FIFA covers breakfast and lunch or dinner. Under the FIFA Compensation, Expenses and Benefits Regulations for Senior Officials, FIFA covers the employer’s and employee’s social security contributions. Withholding taxes are deducted from the compensation and paid directly by FIFA to the tax authorities. FIFA does not cover social security contributions or taxes that may also be due in the Council member’s country of residence.
All figures in USD
Without pension contributions
With pension contributions
|FIFA Council members*
|12,883,274
|13,297,936
|FIFA management**
|21,073,144
|22,495,088
|Total
|33,956,418
|35,793,024
* An annual pension payment is made to long-serving FIFA Council members not falling under the FIFA Compensation, Expenses and Benefits Regulations for Senior Officials, which entered into force in March 2017. Previous pension entitlements are limited to a maximum of the number of years that the member has served on the Council. ** As at 31 December 2023, the FIFA management comprised the President, the Secretary General, the Secretary General ad interim, the Deputy Secretary General and the eight division Chief Officers. FIFA management members ending or starting their employment during the year were compensated on a pro-rata basis.
All figures in CHF
Gross salary (base)
Gross salary (variable)
Flat-rate allowances
|FIFA President Gianni Infantino*
|2,463,710
|1,650,000
|24,000
|FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura**
|1,300,000
|600,000
|24,000
The amounts listed above are before taxes payable by the President and the Secretary General. FIFA contributes to the Swiss social charges, pension fund, accident insurance and other contractual employee benefits for both the President and the Secretary General. * Following the re-election of the FIFA President at the 73ʳᵈ FIFA Congress in Kigali, Rwanda, on 17 March 2023 for the 2023-2027 period, the Compensation Sub-Committee approved the gross salary (base) of CHF 2,600,000 for the FIFA President. In 2023, the FIFA President was compensated with this gross salary (base) on a pro-rata basis, starting from the date of his amended employment contract. The gross salary (variable) awarded in 2023 will be paid in 2024. ** Fatma Samoura stepped down as FIFA Secretary General in 2023. Her contractual notice period, which ends in 2024, was paid out on top of the gross salary (base) as a lump sum in 2023. On 4 October 2023, Mattias Grafström was appointed FIFA Secretary General ad interim by the FIFA Council with immediate effect, thus supporting the transition period, given the departure of Fatma Samoura from the role of FIFA Secretary General as of 31 December 2023. The Compensation Sub-Committee decided that the FIFA Secretary General ad interim would receive the same gross salary (base) and gross salary (variable) that the sub-committee last approved for the FIFA Secretary General, calculated on a pro-rata basis from the date of his appointment.
Name
From
Member since
|President
|Gianni Infantino
|Switzerland/Italy
|2016
|Senior Vice-President
|Shk. Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa
|Bahrain
|2013
|Vice-Presidents
|Alejandro Domínguez
|Paraguay
|2016
|Vittorio Montagliani
|Canada
|2016
|Aleksander Čeferin
|Slovenia
|2016
|Lambert Maltock
|Vanuatu
|2018
|Patrice Motsepe
|South Africa
|2021
|Sándor Csányi
|Hungary
|2017
|Debbie Hewitt
|England
|2023
|Members
|Hany Abo Rida
|Egypt
|2009
|Kohzo Tashima
|Japan
|2015
|Sonia Fulford
|Turks and Caicos Islands
|2013
|Luis Hernández
|Cuba
|2016
|María Sol Muñoz Altamirano
|Ecuador
|2016
|Evelina Christillin
|Italy
|2016
|Ramón Jesurún
|Colombia
|2016
|Dejan Savićević
|Montenegro
|2017
|Mariano Araneta
|Philippines
|2017
|Georgios Koumas
|Cyprus
|2018
|Johanna Wood
|New Zealand
|2019
|Rajesh Patel
|Fiji
|2019
|Ignacio Alonso
|Uruguay
|2019
|Fouzi Lekjaa
|Morocco
|2021
|Mamoutou Touré
|Mali
|2021
|Mathurin de Chacus
|Benin
|2021
|Amaju Pinnick
|Nigeria
|2021
|Isha Johansen
|Sierra Leone
|2021
|Răzvan Burleanu
|Romania
|2021
|Yon de Luisa
|Mexico
|2021
|Haji Hamidin Bin Haji Mohd Amin
|Malaysia
|2023
|Shk. Hamad Khalifa Al Thani
|Qatar
|2023
|Yasser Almisehal
|Saudi Arabia
|2023
|Kanya Keomany
|Laos
|2023
|Rodolfo Villalobos
|Costa Rica
|2023
|Ednaldo Rodrigues
|Brazil
|2023
|Fernando Gomes
|Portugal
|2023
|Bernd Neuendorf
|Germany
|2023
FIFA committees
The chairpersons, deputy chairpersons and all members of independent committees and the independent members of all standing committees receive flat-rate compensation as outlined below.
The members of the Governance, Audit and Compliance Committee and of the investigatory chamber of the Ethics Committee receive annual compensation of USD 15,000. The members of the other independent committees, the independent members of all standing committees and the members of all Football Tribunal chambers receive annual compensation of USD 7,500, with the exception of the independent member of the Compensation Sub-Committee, who receives annual compensation of USD 35,000. In addition to the annual flat-rate compensation paid to the chairpersons and deputy chairpersons, the members of independent committees and independent members of all FIFA standing committees are granted a daily allowance while on duty of USD 250, or USD 150 if FIFA covers breakfast and lunch or dinner. Members who do not receive annual compensation are granted a daily allowance while on duty of USD 300, or USD 200 if FIFA covers breakfast and lunch or dinner. In addition, members of FIFA’s committees may be separately compensated for special assignments given to them by the respective committee. No bonuses of any kind are granted. The following figures represent the total gross compensation in US dollars, excluding daily allowances and employees’ social security contributions covered by FIFA, due in 2023.
Governance, Audit and Compliance Committee
The total costs of the Governance, Audit and Compliance Committee in 2023 were USD 799,522, which includes remuneration, daily allowances, travel/transport, accommodation and meals, external services and staff-related costs.
Judicial bodies
The total costs of FIFA’s judicial bodies in 2023 were USD 3,370,066, which includes remuneration, daily allowances, travel/transport and security, accommodation and meals, freelance contractors, translation/interpreting, printed materials, IT hardware/software and communications, legal consultancy and staff-related costs. The costs were as follows:
All figures in USD
2023
|Ethics Committee
|1,813,673
|Disciplinary Committee
|811,967
|Appeal Committee
|744,426
Committee chairpersons and deputy chairpersons
The annual compensation for the chairpersons and deputy chairpersons of the independent and standing committees is detailed in the table below.
Committee
Role
Name
Annual gross base compensation in 2023 (USD)***
|Independent committees
|Governance, Audit and Compliance
|Chairperson
|Mukul Mudgal*
|250,000
|Deputy chairperson
|Christopher Mihm*
|75,000
|Ethics – investigatory chamber
|Chairperson
|Martin Ngoga
|250,000
|Deputy chairperson
|Bruno De Vita
|75,000
|Deputy chairperson
|Parusuraman Subramanian
|75,000
|Ethics – adjudicatory chamber
|Chairperson
|Vassilios Skouris
|215,000
|Deputy chairperson
|María Claudia Rojas
|53,000
|Deputy chairperson
|Fiti Sunia
|53,000
|Disciplinary
|Chairperson
|Jorge Palacio
|160,000
|Deputy chairperson
|Anin Yeboah
|26,000
|Appeal
|Chairperson
|Neil Eggleston
|160,000
|Deputy chairperson
|Thomas Bodström
|26,000
|Standing committees
|Development
|Chairperson
|Shk. Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa**
|-
|Deputy chairperson
|Lydia Nsekera
|26,000
|Finance
|Chairperson
|Alejandro Domínguez*/**
|-
|Deputy chairperson
|Sandra Fruean
|26,000
|Football Stakeholders
|Chairperson
|Vittorio Montagliani**
|-
|Deputy chairperson
|Evelina Christillin**
|-
|Medical
|Chairperson
|Vacant
|-
|Member Associations
|Chairperson
|Vacant
|-
|Deputy chairperson
|Sonia Fulford**
|-
|Organising Committee for FIFA Competitions
|Chairperson
|Aleksander Čeferin**
|-
|Deputy chairperson
|María Sol Muñoz Altamirano**
|-
|Referees
|Chairperson
|Pierluigi Collina
|215,000
|Deputy chairperson
|Hany Taleb Al-Raeesi
|7,500
|Football Tribunal
|Players’ Status Chamber
|Chairperson
|Javier Vijande Penas
|53,000
|Deputy chairperson
|Sarah Ochwada
|15,000
|Dispute Resolution Chamber
|Chairperson
|Frans de Weger
|160,000
|Deputy chairperson
|Livia Denise Silva Kägi
|75,000
|Deputy chairperson
|Martin Auletta
|75,000
|Agents Chamber
|Chairperson
|Brianna Quinn
|53,000
|Deputy chairperson
|Pierfilippo Capello
|15,000
* Mukul Mudgal is also the chairperson of the Review Committee and of the Compensation Sub-Committee, but he did not receive any compensation for these roles. Christopher Mihm is also a member of the Review Committee, but he did not receive any compensation for this role. Alejandro Domínguez is also a member of the Compensation Sub-Committee, but he did not receive any compensation for this role. ** Members of the FIFA Council do not receive additional compensation for their roles as chairpersons and deputy chairpersons of FIFA committees. *** Individuals ending or starting their terms during the year were compensated on a pro-rata basis.
Transactions with related parties
FIFA’s related-party policy requires FIFA officials to disclose related parties and related-party transactions in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). Each year, all Council members renew their Related-Party Declarations, thereby identifying any relevant possible conflicts of interest. Any such disclosures are managed on a case-by-case basis.
External audits
Under the FIFA Statutes, the external auditors (currently PwC) are appointed by the FIFA Congress, and are responsible for auditing the annual consolidated financial statements of FIFA and submitting an audit report to the FIFA Council. In addition to the statutory audit, PwC also provided other assurance-related and non-audit services to FIFA.
All figures in USD
2023
|Statutory audit fees
|1,125,840
|Fees for other assurance-related audit services
|770,580
|Fees for non-audit services
|128,219