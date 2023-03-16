One of FIFA’s most ambitious targets is to raise the standard of football globally so that 50 national teams are capable of competing for the top honours in men’s and women’s football. The FIFA Talent Development Scheme is a key part of this effort as it looks to help member associations to ensure that every talented player is given the chance to develop and shine. FIFA’s Chief Development Officer Arsène Wenger explained to the Congress that the project was being implemented from 2023. Member associations will receive guidance from FIFA high-performance specialists not only on how to spot potential talents but also on providing them with the infrastructure and coaching they need to progress, as well as a competitive playing environment. Stressing the importance of coaching, he said: “You have two talented players at the age of 12 years old. At the age of 16, if one has 500 hours’ practice, and the other one has 1,000 hours’ practice, believe me, there will be a difference between the two players. So the number of practices and of quality practices is vital.” But he added that, even if the two players received the same hours of practice, there could still be a big difference between them if one had a good coach and the other a bad coach. With this in mind, FIFA is sending coaches to MAs to help educate local coaches. Wenger said that seven pilot projects were under way this year, and he expected the number to rise to 70 by 2026. Once players reached the age of 17, competition became the key factor in development – which was why FIFA had decided to stage the FIFA U-17 World Cup annually from 2025, for both men and women. Wenger concluded: “There is only one way to make football truly global and that is to make education global.”