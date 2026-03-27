Growing the women’s game (March 2026)

FIFA offers 13 Women’s Football Development Programmes for Member Associations

Activity across numerous FIFA’s development programmes around the world

FIFA Women’s World Cup Brazil 2027™ line-up takes shape and FIFA Player Impact Programme builds momentum

FIFA are working hard around the world to help achieve a goal of 60 million female players by 2027. The ambitious target is underpinned by 13 development programmes with all 211 FIFA Member Associations (MAs) eligible to apply for support from world football's governing body.

In 2025, FIFA renewed and expanded its Women’s Development Programme in a further boost to women’s football. Additional information can be found here.

Inside FIFA looks at just some of the significant recent activity which continues to build the footprint of women’s football globally.

Rwanda

Under the theme ‘Girls Kicking the Goals, Breaking Barriers’, the Rwandan Football Federation (FERWAFA) hosted a FIFA Women’s Football Campaign in the northern region of Gicumbi, following previous events held in other parts of the country last year. Around 100 girls from U-13 and U-15 level participated, while numerous parents and friends were present adding to the community engagement.

Former national team player Nyiramariza Consolée, who was ambassador for the festival, offered words of encouragement, saying: "Football did not stop me from achieving my dreams, it helped me achieve them.”

Eswatini

“A kick-off for the next chapter” was how Ms. Phumzile Dlamini, Eswatini Football Association (EFA) Executive Committee member and Chairperson of the Women’s Football Committee, described a highly successful Women’s Football Campaign event at the nation’s Technical Centre in the capital, Lobamba. Combining twin goals of increasing female participation and building a stronger network of coaches, the EFA hosted four successful days at their national facility. Over 400 young players participated in the single-day grassroots festival, while 32 coaches enjoyed tuition in a three-day coaching course.

North Macedonia

The Football Federation of North Macedonia (FFM) began an extensive roll-out of festivals as part of FIFA’s Women’s Football Campaign. Bitola was the venue for the first of 10 festivals scheduled to take place over the next two years. More than 50 young players participated, inspired by national player Melanija Grozdanova, who shared her experiences and the opportunities that football offers.

Northern Ireland

The Irish Football Association (IFA) kick-started an ambitious Women’s Football Campaign with a large festival in Newtownabbey featuring 180 girls from 15 schools across Northern Ireland. It is the first of five regional events that will culminate with a national festival in late April.

Francis Brennan, School Development Manager at the Irish FA Foundation, said: “The festivals give the girls a brilliant experience playing against a wide range of schools. They will have the chance to develop their skills, make memories and enjoy the game. Importantly, through upskilling teachers and coaches and supporting districts to run their own festivals, we are helping to build capacity and leave a lasting legacy in the girls’ game.”

Anguilla

The Anguilla Football Association (AFA) have rolled out their four-year Women’s Football Strategy plan as the Caribbean nation seeks to maximise the growth and development of local women’s and girl’s football. The plan is focused on inclusion, development, increased participation, performance and sustainability, ensuring that girls and women have equal opportunities to participate, compete and lead within the sport.

Serbia

The Football Association of Serbia (FSS) has launched its first-ever Women's Football Strategy, setting out a clear roadmap to build upon international success, improve elite pathways, strengthen grassroots structures and break down cultural barriers. Titled 'We Can’t Be Benched', and hosted at Belgrade’s renowned Expo, the strategy notably includes an agreement on maternity support.

With Serbia national team captain Violeta Slović among a massive turnout for the historic unveiling, young attendees had the opportunity to play football, while female players could participate in a women’s football health workshop.

Dominican Republic

As part of the League Development programme, an expansive four-day course for coaches was conducted by the Dominican Football Federation (FDF) in conjunction with FIFA. More than 30 coaches enjoyed in-depth tutoring, with the programme concluding with a festival featuring 70 players timed to coincide with International Women’s Day.

The event marked the first time that the recently inaugurated facilities financed with fund from the FIFA Forward Programme were used for training education purposes. The programme builds upon numerous development activities which took place in the Dominican Republic in late 2024 when the Caribbean nation hosted their first global football event with the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup™.

Mozambique

An expansive nationwide U-17 tournament – funded by FIFA’s League Development programme – concluded in Quelimane, Mozambique, where five regional sides faced off to crown a champion. Preceded by a regional phase, the championship, which was facilitated by the Mozambican Football Federation (FMF), featured over 100 players with Cabo Delgado emerging as champions.

Arnaldo Salvado, FMF Technical Director said: "Through the League Development programme, we continue to reach many girls and avail them of the opportunity to play football in a fun and secure environment. Through football, their dreams are possible and their future is bright."

Guinea

Match officials took centre stage in Guinea with a comprehensive five-day training course organised and funded through FIFA’s League Development programme. The event was organised by the Guinean Football Federation (FGF) and delivered by two visiting FIFA officials.

The participating referees and assistant referees selected will officiate in the national women's championship. Among the objectives of the programme are to reinforce technical knowledge, harmonise the application of the Laws of the Game, promote professionalism and contribute to the sustainable development of women's football in Guinea.

Botswana

The Botswana Football Association (BFA) continue to demonstrate their dedication to growing women’s football with the hosting of a Club Licensing programme in the capital Gaborone. More than 40 attendees representing 20 clubs were present following significant recent growth for the local women’s game, including an expansion from seven regions to 15 nationwide. The BFA held the programme having resolved to raise the standards of the senior league, ensure quality and safety, and support the long-term growth of the women’s game.

''From dusty local fields to global stages, we’re proving that women’s football is not tomorrow’s hope, it’s today’s reality,” said the BFA in a statement.

In conjunction with world football’s governing body, the BFA held Women’s Football Campaigns in 2025, while Football for Schools was introduced in the Southern African nation in 2024.

Vietnam

The Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) are also focussed on ensuring their clubs can continue to raise standards and to that end hosted a Club Licensing workshop at VFF headquarters. The two-day workshop, organised with the support of FIFA, brought together key stakeholders to introduce the implementation of a club licensing system tailored to Vietnam’s women’s game.

"The women’s club licensing system should be regarded as a development tool rather than a barrier. Through a set of criteria covering legal, financial, personnel, infrastructure and youth development, we can gradually establish the minimum standards required for a professional football club," said Mr. Tran Anh Tu, VFF Vice President.

FIFA Women’s World Cup Brazil 2027™ qualifiers

The AFC are the first region to complete qualifiers for Brazil 2027 with 2023 co-hosts Australia the first nation to secure their passage to the big stage. China PR, Japan and Korea Republic also qualified as the other victorious quarter-finalists at the AFC Women’s Asian Cup. Korea DPR and Philippines locked up qualification via play-off matches, while defeated opponents Chinese Taipei and Uzbekistan will feature in next year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup Play-Off Tournament.

AFC nations celebrate qualifying for the FIFA Women’s World Cup Brazil 2027™ Previous 01 / 06 Australia celebrate qualifying for the FIFA Women’s World Cup Brazil 2027™ 02 / 06 China PR celebrate qualifying for the FIFA Women’s World Cup Brazil 2027™ 03 / 06 Japan celebrate qualfying for the FIFA Women’s World Cup Brazil 2027 04 / 06 Korea DPR celebrate qualfying for the FIFA Women’s World Cup Brazil 2027 05 / 06 Korea Republic celebrate qualfying for the FIFA Women’s World Cup Brazil 2027 06 / 06 Philippines celebrate qualfying for the FIFA Women’s World Cup Brazil 2027 Next

The tournament maintained the momentum from the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™ with an AFC Women's Asian Cup record 355,528 fans attending, capped by a sold-out crowd of 74,397 at Stadium Australia in Sydney as Japan edged the hosts in the decider.

OFC qualifiers continued over the past month with second round matches completed. Pacific Games champions Papua New Guinea and Fiji advanced from their group, while 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup™ co-hosts New Zealand topped the other group ahead of first round winners American Samoa. The quartet will now compete next month for a single automatic ticket to 2027, with the runner-up to advance to the FIFA Women’s World Cup Play-Off Tournament.

FIFA Player Impact Programme

The FIFA Player Impact Programme has continued its successful roll-out. Featuring 14 of the world’s most successful and influential players from various parts of the world, the pilot programme aims to help each individual leverage their respective platforms for social change.

Former France star Laura Georges launched Fanm Lidè, a first-of-its-kind leadership development programme for emerging female leaders in football in Guadeloupe. Opening with a two-day in-person workshop, the programme will guide eight women through a four-month in-person and virtual development programme, with a common goal of advancing women's football in the Caribbean nation.

Star England forward Alessia Russo launched The Alessia Russo Foundation with a stylish opening event in London. The evening brought together members of the football community, her teammates, brand partners, philanthropists, and family and friends. The launch provided a platform to present the foundation's vision, mission and initiatives.