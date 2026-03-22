Japan triumph as AFC Women’s Asian Cup sends strong signal for women’s football

Japan claims third continental title with 1-0 win over Australia

Record final crowd of 74,357 caps landmark tournament in Sydney

Tournament sends “strong signal” says FIFA Secretary General Mattias Grafström

The AFC Women’s Asian Cup Australia 2026 came to a spectacular close in Sydney as Japan defeated the hosts 1-0 to lift the continental title for the third time.

Played in front of a record crowd of 74,357 at Stadium Australia, the final brought the curtain down on a tournament that underlined the continued growth of women’s football in Asia and around the world.

Japan and Australia, alongside China PR and Korea Republic, have now directly qualified for the FIFA Women’s World Cup Brazil 2027™. They will be joined by Korea DPR and the Philippines, who secured their places through the play-in matches. Chinese Taipei and Uzbekistan remain in contention via the inter-confederation play-offs.

After attending the final, FIFA Secretary General Mattias Grafström praised the level shown throughout the competition and the important signal it sends for the future of the women’s game, while also congratulating the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) for the successful delivery of the tournament.

“This final was a very strong reflection of the quality we have seen throughout the AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026. The level of football has been exceptional, and it is another clear sign of the continued development of women’s football in the region, and around the world,” he said.

“I would also like to congratulate the AFC for the excellent organisation of this competition. Tournaments like this are extremely important for the development of the women’s game, and the AFC Women’s Asian Cup has once again set the tone in showing how much progress is being made and what is possible when there is vision, investment and commitment.”