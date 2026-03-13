Australia become first team to qualify for FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027™

Australia have become the first country to qualify for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027™ with the 2023 co-hosts and semi-finalists reaching the global showpiece for the ninth successive edition. The Matildas secured their berth thanks to a 2-1 win over Korea DPR that took them into the semi-finals of the AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026, which Australia is hosting and serves as a qualifying tournament for the 2027 global showpiece.

The tenth FIFA Women’s World Cup™ will feature 32 teams and is due to take place between 24 June and 25 July in Brazil next year. “There’s nothing like the FIFA Women’s World Cup. Only 32 teams earn the chance to step onto the biggest stage in women’s sport, and that moment represents years of belief, sacrifice and hard work. These players wore the Australia shirt with such pride – this is the realisation of a dream – this moment belongs to them,” said Jill Ellis, FIFA Chief Football Officer. “Being here in Australia, you can feel the energy around the women’s game. The football has been world-class, and the passion from the fans shows just how much the game has grown. The level of the AFC Women’s Asian Cup continues to rise every year, and you can see how much qualifying means to these teams. The players and staff should be incredibly proud of what they’ve achieved, and I wish them every success as they continue their journey towards 2027.”