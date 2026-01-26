FIFA President says FIFA Women’s World 2027™ in Brazil will be “unforgettable party”

Road to FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027™ begins with unveiling of tournament branding in Rio de Janeiro

FIFA President says Brazil “lives and breathes football”

Brazil’s Minister of Sport promises “best FIFA Women’s World Cup in history”

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has promised that the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027™ in Brazil will be a glorious celebration of the game in a country which “lives and breathes football”.

The journey to the first FIFA Women’s World Cup™ to be staged in South America has officially begun with a vibrant celebration in Copacabana, Rio de Janeiro.

The event, which blended football, music and art, served as the platform to reveal the tournament’s official emblem, the GO EPIC™ slogan, and a distinctive sonic identity.

Addressing the audience in Rio, the FIFA President highlighted the deep connection between the host nation and the sport.

"Brazil lives and breathes football, and you can feel the excitement here about welcoming the world and hosting a historic event," the FIFA President said. "After all, everyone in this room and in this country speaks the universal language of football. A language that originated in Brazil. Because, in Brazil, football is not just a game. In Brazil, football is creativity, emotion and heart. It's life. It's everything.”

The 10th edition of the global showpiece will feature 32 nations and is scheduled to take place from 24 June to 25 July 2027. With 515 days to go until the opening match, the FIFA President expressed his confidence that the tournament would set a new benchmark for the women's game and said it would be an unforgettable occasion.

"We will unite the entire world here in Brazil," Mr Infantino stated. "We will unite the whole world in an unforgettable party, which will be the best (FIFA) Women's World Cup in FIFA history. The first in South America, the first in Brazil. And we'll celebrate it as we must.”

The President also extended his gratitude to the Brazilian people, noting their unique ability to host global visitors.

"To everyone in Brazil who loves and celebrates football. They'll show the world the real meaning of the word 'celebration'. Let's celebrate, be happy, and enjoy our time in Brazil,” he said.

The official brand was designed to place women’s football at the heart of the global stage with an inclusive and joyful Brazilian flavour. The emblem itself was inspired by the national flag and the geometry of a football pitch, formed by the union of "W" (for women and world) and "M" (for the Portuguese words mulheres and mundo).

Brazil’s Minister of Sport, André Fufuca said the tournament would lift women’s competition to a new level.

“Here, we're committing to host not only another (FIFA) World Cup, but the best FIFA's Women World Cup in history. The government and our partners are supporting us,” he told the gathering.

The launch was supported by icons of the game, including a video message from national hero Marta, six-time winner of The Best FIFA Women’s Player. She said that the tournament would "inspire girls and boys, women and men, making our love for the game grow even stronger”.

“Our country is ready to embrace the women’s game with pride, emotion and belief. This tournament will create unforgettable stories and reveal new heroes,” added Marta in a video message.

As part of the recognition of Brazil’s remarkable football history, tribute was also paid to late Brazilian legend Pelé who Mr Infantino said was missed by all.

“The king of football. We all miss him very much. Pelé was unique in what he was able to do, to make the whole world fall in love with him,” he said. “Pelé was known all over the world, when there was no social media, when there was no globalisation. But everyone knew Pelé; and with his laughter, with his creativity, with his passion, with his heart, he did a lot more for football than other people did, because all of us, or our parents, fell in love with football through Pelé.”

The tournament will be held in eight Host Cities - Belo Horizonte, Brasília, Fortaleza, Porto Alegre, Recife, Rio de Janeiro, Salvador and São Paulo.