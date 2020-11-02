FIFA.com
Transfer system
Transfer system
Regulatory elements
Reports
Educational initiatives
FIFA Clearing House
Transfer windows
Agents
National dispute resolution chamber (NDRC)
FIFA Parents’ Education on Football Agents
FIFA Executive Programme in Football Agency
FIFA International Player Transfer Course
Ethical Recruitment Guide for Football Agents
How to become a licenced Football Agent
Education
Agents Chamber
FAQ & How to contact us
National Football Agent Regulations
FIFA general secretariat decisions
Football Agent Working Group
Match Agents
FIFA Representation Agreement template
Latest Agents news
Stage 1: Preparation to engage
Stage 2: Entering into a representation relationship
Stage 3: Working with the football agent
Stage 4: Ending the representation relationship
FIFA Parents’ Education on Football Agents
Stage 3: Working with the football agent
^
Cookie Settings