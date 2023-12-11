Tackling online abuse at the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023™

The FIFA Social Media Protection Service Report represents a summary analysis of all monitoring and moderation activities carried out during FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™.
The report covers SMPS activities across all major platforms including X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and YouTube, and is supplementary to the daily reports provided to FIFA across the tournament.
Social Media Protection Service at the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023™
Posts / comments analysed
Comments hidden
Posts / comments flagged by AI and reviewed by humans
Posts / comments verified as abusive and reported to platforms
Unique accounts detected sending abusive messages
accounts identified for real-world action
Levels of abuse
Discrimination is a criminal act. With the help of this tool, we are identifying the perpetrators and we are reporting them to the authorities so that they are punished for their actions. Our position is clear: we say no to discrimination.
Trends and insights
Football has a responsibility to protect the players and other affected groups around their workspace. Therefore, FIFPRO and FIFA will continue their collaboration but we cannot do this alone – we need all stakeholders to play their part.