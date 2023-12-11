FIFA Social Media Protection Service

Tackling online abuse at the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023™

Levels of abuse
Trends and insights
Real-world action

The FIFA Social Media Protection Service Report represents a summary analysis of all monitoring and moderation activities carried out during FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™.

The report covers SMPS activities across all major platforms including X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and YouTube, and is supplementary to the daily reports provided to FIFA across the tournament.

FIFA Social Media Protection Service - FIFA Women's World Cup 2023™ tournament analysis

Social Media Protection Service at the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023™

Posts / comments analysed

Comments hidden

Posts / comments flagged by AI and reviewed by humans

Posts / comments verified as abusive and reported to platforms

Unique accounts detected sending abusive messages

accounts identified for real-world action

Levels of abuse

Discrimination is a criminal act. With the help of this tool, we are identifying the perpetrators and we are reporting them to the authorities so that they are punished for their actions. Our position is clear: we say no to discrimination.

Gianni Infantino
FIFA President

Trends and insights

Football has a responsibility to protect the players and other affected groups around their workspace. Therefore, FIFPRO and FIFA will continue their collaboration but we cannot do this alone – we need all stakeholders to play their part.

David Aganzo
FIFPRO President

Real-world action

PALERMO, ITALY - MARCH 24: Fans of Italy hold smartphones as the team of Italy arrives at the stadium prior to the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier knockout round play-off match between Italy and North Macedonia at Renzo Barbera Stadium in Palermo, Italy. (Photo by Tullio M. Puglia/Getty Images)
