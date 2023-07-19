FIFA.com
Friday 19 January 2024, 14:00
Women's Football

Post-FIFA Women’s World Cup Coaches Forum to offer technical and tactical insights

  • FIFA Technical Study Group to lead discussion regarding trends, findings and technical observations from the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™

  • FIFA prepares to bring the participating national-team coaches together to exchange ideas and provide feedback on the ninth edition of the tournament

  • Event to be held at the Home of FIFA on 23 and 24 January 2024

The FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™ will take centre stage at the Home of FIFA on 23 and 24 January, when the head coaches of the 32 participating member associations descend on Zurich for the Post-FIFA Women’s World Cup Coaches Forum. The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™, contested in Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand, was a resounding success and indicative of the tremendous growth of the female game. Following on from the groundbreaking edition of the tournament, FIFA is keen to share information regarding the technical and tactical advances witnessed at last summer’s global showpiece.

World football’s governing body will present its findings on the latest instalment of the competition during the two-day forum, which will provide a platform for engaging discussion amongst the coaches in attendance. The event seeks to allow participants to exchange technical insights, views and knowledge relating to the biggest-ever event in women’s football. The forum programme features sessions in which the FIFA Technical Study Group (TSG) will share its technical and tactical insights, including key statistics and data produced in collaboration with the FIFA Football Performance Insights Department.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JULY 19: Kirsty Yallop during a portrait session as part of the FWWC Technical Study group Kick-off Media Briefing - FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 on July 19,2023 in Sydney / Gadigal, Australia. (Photo by Mark Metcalfe - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
FIFA WOMEN’S WORLD CUP AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND 2023™
Kirsty Yallop: Generational change has happened in Aotearoa New Zealand

In addition to discovering the FIFA TSG’s findings, participants will have the opportunity to explore topics such as goalkeeping and set plays, as well as player, squad and game management in the high-pressure environment of a FIFA Women’s World Cup™. Other aspects that will be discussed include the fast-paced development of the female game, refereeing and competition-related matters. The Post-FIFA Women’s World Cup Coaches’ Forum will provide FIFA and the national-team coaches with the chance to carry out a collaborative review of last year’s tournament, which has been widely heralded as the best edition of the competition to date.

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - OCTOBER 22: FIFA Women's Technical Advisory Group Lead Jill Ellis carries the FIFA Women's World Cup Winner's Trophy on stage during the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Final Draw at the Aotea Centre on October 22, 2022 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Harold Cunningham - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
FIFA WOMEN’S WORLD CUP AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND 2023™
Ellis: The game is constantly evolving
Brisbane, Australia - August 04: Jill Ellis during a Technical Study Group interview at the Theatre, Queensland Museum on August 04, 2023 in Brisbane / Meanjin, Australia. (Photo by Elsa - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
TECHNICAL STUDY GROUP
Double FIFA Women’s World Cup winner Ellis says ‘gap closing’ in women’s football
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 20: Ivana Andres of Spain lifts the FIFA Women's World Cup Trophy following victory in the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Final match between Spain and England at Stadium Australia on August 20, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Elsa - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
FIFA.COM
FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023

