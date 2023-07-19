Post-FIFA Women’s World Cup Coaches Forum to offer technical and tactical insights

FIFA Technical Study Group to lead discussion regarding trends, findings and technical observations from the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™

FIFA prepares to bring the participating national-team coaches together to exchange ideas and provide feedback on the ninth edition of the tournament

Event to be held at the Home of FIFA on 23 and 24 January 2024

The FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™ will take centre stage at the Home of FIFA on 23 and 24 January, when the head coaches of the 32 participating member associations descend on Zurich for the Post-FIFA Women’s World Cup Coaches Forum. The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™, contested in Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand, was a resounding success and indicative of the tremendous growth of the female game. Following on from the groundbreaking edition of the tournament, FIFA is keen to share information regarding the technical and tactical advances witnessed at last summer’s global showpiece.

Technical Study Group eye new trends at FIFA Women's World Cup 2023™ 02:13

World football’s governing body will present its findings on the latest instalment of the competition during the two-day forum, which will provide a platform for engaging discussion amongst the coaches in attendance. The event seeks to allow participants to exchange technical insights, views and knowledge relating to the biggest-ever event in women’s football. The forum programme features sessions in which the FIFA Technical Study Group (TSG) will share its technical and tactical insights, including key statistics and data produced in collaboration with the FIFA Football Performance Insights Department.

In addition to discovering the FIFA TSG’s findings, participants will have the opportunity to explore topics such as goalkeeping and set plays, as well as player, squad and game management in the high-pressure environment of a FIFA Women’s World Cup™. Other aspects that will be discussed include the fast-paced development of the female game, refereeing and competition-related matters. The Post-FIFA Women’s World Cup Coaches’ Forum will provide FIFA and the national-team coaches with the chance to carry out a collaborative review of last year’s tournament, which has been widely heralded as the best edition of the competition to date.

Develop & Grow | Coaches conquering the world 30:09