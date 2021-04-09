FIFA World Cup 2022™ media rights awarded in Italy

Following the tender process for the Italian media rights to the FIFA World Cup 2022™, FIFA has awarded the exclusive rights to the competition to Rai, the Italian national public service broadcaster.

Rai has been awarded multi-platform rights across television, digital and radio, and will provide an extremely strong broadcast platform for the tournament. In addition to making all 64 matches available live in the territory, Rai will also offer extensive support programming, including highlights and magazine programming. At least 28 matches of the tournament, including the opening match, final and both semi-finals, will be shown on the broadcaster’s flagship channel, Rai 1, meeting FIFA’s objectives of providing large exposure for its competitions.

The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ will be the 22nd edition of the competition, and it will be particularly unique as the first FIFA World Cup in the Middle East and the first to take place in November/December. With ultra-modern venues, optimal playing conditions and a compact event footprint, the host nation will provide a unique platform to celebrate the game and its ability to connect and inspire people around the world. The tournament will follow the traditional format, with 32 participating teams and 64 matches, offering a highly competitive group stage followed by an exciting knockout phase.

FIFA’s Director of Media Rights & Content Services, Jean-Christophe Petit, said, “After a very competitive tender process, we are pleased to have concluded a deal with a strong media partner in Italy for the FIFA World Cup 2022. We look forward to working with Rai to make this unique FIFA World Cup a great success and create an unforgettable experience for all Italian fans.”

Rights to the FIFA World Cup 2022™ are still available in certain territories. FIFA launched a tender for the competition’s media rights in Greece earlier this month, which is due to close on Tuesday, 20 April.

Through the sale of media rights for its tournaments, FIFA generates income which is essential to support and develop football around the world, for instance through the FIFA Forward Development Programme.