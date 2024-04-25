All media releases

Aramco and FIFA announce global partnership
Commercial
25 Apr 2024
ZURICH, SWITZERLAND - MARCH 14: FIFA President Gianni Infantino (C) with FIFA Deputy Secretary General Alasdair Bell (L) and FIFA Secretary General ad interim Mattias Grafström (R) during a FIFA Council Meeting at HoF, Home of FIFA on March 14, 2024 in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo by Harold Cunningham/FIFA)
FIFA Council
FIFA Council takes key decisions ahead of the 74th FIFA Congress
14 Mar 2024
KAISERSLAUTERN, GERMANY - JULY 15: A TV camera is silhouetted during the Second Bundesliga match between 1. FC Kaiserslautern and Hannover 96 at Fritz-Walter-Stadion on July 15, 2022 in Kaiserslautern, Germany. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)
FIFA TV
Tender processes open for media rights to the FIFA World Cup 26™ and FIFA World Cup 2030™ in Bulgaria, Czechia, Hungary, Moldova, Romania and Slovakia
12 Mar 2024
GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - MARCH 02: IFAB 138th Annual General Meeting (AGM) on March 2, 2024 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Euan Cherry - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
IFAB
The IFAB approves permanent concussion substitutes among several changes to the Laws of the Game
2 Mar 2024
ZURICH, SWITZERLAND - APRIL 24: A view of the Football Unites the World flag alongside the FIFA flag during the FTC Women's Football Filming at HoF, Home of FIFA on April 24, 2023 in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo by Harold Cunningham/FIFA)
Tournaments & Events
FIFA Series international friendlies pilot project to commence in March 2024
26 Feb 2024
DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - FEBRUARY 14: The official Adidas match ball Conex24 and the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup UAE 2024 Trophy is captured prior to the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup UAE 2024 on February 14, 2024 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Tullio Puglia - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup UAE 2024 Dubai™
Dubai Design District (d3) gears up for football frenzy with 12th FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup UAE 2024 Dubai™
15 Feb 2024
International Transfer Snapshot January 2024 Report cover
Transfer Reports
January window continues trend in international transfers
13 Feb 2024
ASUNCION, PARAGUAY - DECEMBER 01: The trophy is seen on display ahead of the presentation following the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Paraguay 2019 Final Match between Italy and Portugal at Estadio Mundialista "Los Pynandi" on December 01, 2019 in Asuncion, Paraguay. (Photo by Buda Mendes - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup UAE 2024 Dubai™
FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup™ Trophy Experience concludes in Dubai
9 Feb 2024
MOSCOW, RUSSIA - AUGUST 28: A silhouette is seen of Philipp Borer of Switzerland as he warms up prior to the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup 2021 Semi Final match between Football Union Of Russia and Switzerland at Luzhniki Beach Soccer Stadium on August 28, 2021 in Moscow, Russia. (Photo by Octavio Passos - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup UAE 2024 Dubai™
Squad lists confirmed for FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup UAE 2024 Dubai™
7 Feb 2024
MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 4: FIFA President Gianni Infantino, FIFA Legend Heather O'Reilly, Jenny Taft,FIFA Legend Cafú, FIFA Vice-President and CONCACAF President Victor Montagliani, Kevin Hart, Jenny Taft and Andrés Cantor at FIFA World Cup 2026 Match Schedule announcement on February 4, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Eva Marie Uzcategui - FIFA/Getty Images)
FIFA World Cup 2026™
FIFA World Cup 26™ final to be held in New York New Jersey, Mexico City to host historic opening match as schedule revealed
4 Feb 2024
2023 edition of the Global Transfer Report
Legal
Club spending on international transfer fees reaches all-time record in 2023
30 Jan 2024
CAS & Football Annual Report 2023
Switzerland
FIFA publishes second CAS & Football Annual Report 2023
29 Jan 2024
Aktuell Fußball, Fotostory FIFA Hauptsitz in Zürich 11.08.2015, Zuerich, Schweiz - Hauptsitz des Weltfussballverbands FIFA, Federation Internationale de Football Association in Zürich. Foto: Schriftzug FIFA am Eingang zur Zentrale des Weltfussballverbands FIFA in Zürich.....current Football Photo Story FIFA Headquarters in Zurich 11 08 2015 Zurich Switzerland Headquarters the International Football Federation FIFA Federation International de Football Association in Zurich Photo emblem FIFA at Entrance to Headquarters the International Football Federation FIFA in Zurich
Disciplinary Committee
FIFA Appeal Committee confirms ban on former Spanish Football Association president Luis Rubiales
26 Jan 2024
Official Poster for FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup UAE 2024 Dubai™
FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup UAE 2024 Dubai™
Official Poster revealed for FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup UAE 2024 Dubai™
26 Jan 2024
ZURICH, SWITZERLAND - NOVEMBER 24: A detailed view of the FBSWC Official Match Ball at HoF, Home of FIFA on November 24, 2023 in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo by Harold Cunningham/FIFA)
Commercial
FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup UAE 2024 Dubai™ exclusive Visa presale begins
25 Jan 2024
AL KHOR, QATAR - NOVEMBER 20: Visa LED Boards are displayed during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group A match between Qatar and Ecuador at Al Bayt Stadium on November 20, 2022 in Al Khor, Qatar. (Photo by Cathrin Mueller - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Commercial
FIFA extends global partnership with Visa, including FIFA World Cup 2026™
24 Jan 2024
SAO PAULO, BRAZIL - JUNE 23: A general view of Dutch fans during the 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil Group B match between Netherlands and Chile at Arena de Sao Paulo on June 23, 2014 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Mike Hewitt - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
FIFA TV
FIFA launches tender processes in the Netherlands, Belgium and Luxembourg for media rights to FIFA World Cup 26™ and FIFA World Cup 2030™
17 Jan 2024
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - JANUARY 15: FIFA President Gianni Infantino poses for a group photo with winners during The Best FIFA Football Awards 2023 at the Eventim Apollo on January 15, 2024 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Tom Dulat - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
The Best Awards
Aitana Bonmatí and Lionel Messi crowned at The Best FIFA Football Awards 2023™ in London
15 Jan 2024
The Best 2023 branding
The Best Awards
Reshmin Chowdhury and Thierry Henry to lead The Best FIFA Football Awards™ presenting team
14 Jan 2024
LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES - MAY 17: The FIFA World Cup Winner's Trophy during the FIFA World Cup 26 Official Brand Launch at the Griffith Observatory on May 17, 2023 in Los Angeles, United States. (Photo by Harold Cunningham/FIFA)
FIFA TV
Tender process opens for media rights to FIFA World Cup 26™ and FIFA Futsal World Cup 2024™
11 Jan 2024
KIGALI,RWANDA - NOVEMBER 28: A general view during the Financial Governance Workshop Kigali, Day 1 on November 28, 2023 in Kigali,Rwanda. (Photo by Logan Aimable/FIFA)
Judicial Bodies
FIFA launches digital tool offering overview of current registration bans
11 Jan 2024