All media releases
Commercial
Aramco and FIFA announce global partnership
25 Apr 2024
FIFA Council
FIFA Council takes key decisions ahead of the 74th FIFA Congress
14 Mar 2024
FIFA TV
Tender processes open for media rights to the FIFA World Cup 26™ and FIFA World Cup 2030™ in Bulgaria, Czechia, Hungary, Moldova, Romania and Slovakia
12 Mar 2024
IFAB
The IFAB approves permanent concussion substitutes among several changes to the Laws of the Game
2 Mar 2024
Tournaments & Events
FIFA Series international friendlies pilot project to commence in March 2024
26 Feb 2024
FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup UAE 2024 Dubai™
Dubai Design District (d3) gears up for football frenzy with 12th FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup UAE 2024 Dubai™
15 Feb 2024
Transfer Reports
January window continues trend in international transfers
13 Feb 2024
FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup UAE 2024 Dubai™
FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup™ Trophy Experience concludes in Dubai
9 Feb 2024
FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup UAE 2024 Dubai™
Squad lists confirmed for FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup UAE 2024 Dubai™
7 Feb 2024
FIFA World Cup 2026™
FIFA World Cup 26™ final to be held in New York New Jersey, Mexico City to host historic opening match as schedule revealed
4 Feb 2024
Legal
Club spending on international transfer fees reaches all-time record in 2023
30 Jan 2024
Switzerland
FIFA publishes second CAS & Football Annual Report 2023
29 Jan 2024
Disciplinary Committee
FIFA Appeal Committee confirms ban on former Spanish Football Association president Luis Rubiales
26 Jan 2024
FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup UAE 2024 Dubai™
Official Poster revealed for FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup UAE 2024 Dubai™
26 Jan 2024
Commercial
FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup UAE 2024 Dubai™ exclusive Visa presale begins
25 Jan 2024
Commercial
FIFA extends global partnership with Visa, including FIFA World Cup 2026™
24 Jan 2024
FIFA TV
FIFA launches tender processes in the Netherlands, Belgium and Luxembourg for media rights to FIFA World Cup 26™ and FIFA World Cup 2030™
17 Jan 2024
The Best Awards
Aitana Bonmatí and Lionel Messi crowned at The Best FIFA Football Awards 2023™ in London
15 Jan 2024
The Best Awards
Reshmin Chowdhury and Thierry Henry to lead The Best FIFA Football Awards™ presenting team
14 Jan 2024
FIFA TV
Tender process opens for media rights to FIFA World Cup 26™ and FIFA Futsal World Cup 2024™
11 Jan 2024
Judicial Bodies
FIFA launches digital tool offering overview of current registration bans
11 Jan 2024
