FIFA World Cup 2026 media rights awarded in the Nordic territories

FIFA has awarded the exclusive rights to the FIFA World Cup 2026™ to broadcasters in each of the Nordic territories: DR and TV2 in Denmark, YLE and MTV in Finland, TV2 and NRK in Norway, and SVT and TV4 in Sweden. The deals complete FIFA’s current sales cycle in the Nordics, following the sale of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ to NENT in Scandinavia and YLE in Finland.

The Nordic broadcasters will provide unparalleled coverage of the tournament, with all 80 matches of the 2026 event available live in each territory. All key matches of the tournament will be shown via the broadcasters’ main channels, meeting FIFA’s objectives of providing large exposure for its competitions.

The FIFA World Cup 2026™ will be the 23rd edition of the tournament and will be jointly hosted by Canada, Mexico and the USA. With iconic venues, passionate supporters and a wealth of experience in delivering world-class entertainment events, the host countries will provide an unrivalled platform to celebrate the game and its ability to connect and inspire people around the world.

For the first time, the FIFA World Cup 2026™ will feature 48 participating teams (previously 32), offering more teams than ever the chance to participate in football’s most prestigious global competition.

FIFA’s Director of Media Rights & Content Services, Jean-Christophe Petit said, “The expanded FIFA World Cup 2026 in North America is set to be an unforgettable event for football fans everywhere. We are pleased to be able to extend our partnership with the leading Nordic broadcasters, who provide strong platforms to ensure the best possible viewing experience for the largest audience.”