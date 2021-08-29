FIFA welcomes CAS decision on qualifying matches for the FIFA World Cup

FIFA welcomes today’s ruling by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) rejecting the Spanish LaLiga’s request to set aside the decision by FIFA to extend the international window for the FIFA World Cup™ qualifiers in South America by two days. The compromise decision to add two additional days rather than three as requested by the South American confederation CONMEBOL was taken by the competent FIFA body after consulting all relevant stakeholders and after taking into account all relevant circumstances, in particular, the challenges created by the Covid pandemic and especially health considerations for players. Today’s CAS decision confirms the legality of FIFA’s decision and entirely rejects the arguments made by Spain’s LaLiga. On Wednesday, FIFA President Gianni Infantino called for a show of solidarity from all member associations, leagues, and clubs, to do what is right and fair for the global game. We now expect the release of players for the upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifiers in South America to occur in accordance with the recent FIFA decision, the legality and legitimacy of which has today been recognised in today’s CAS ruling.