Legal
Legal
Rules & Reports
FIFA Legal Portal
Football Tribunal
Judicial bodies
Court of Arbitration for Sport
Compliance
Integrity
Anti-doping
Transfer system
Education
Latest from Legal & Compliance
Ethics Committee
Adjudicatory chamber of the Ethics Committee sanctions former and incumbent football officials
17 Jan 2025
Agents
FIFA launches second edition of Executive Programme in Football Agency
14 Jan 2025
Player Transfer
Bureau of the Council adopts interim regulatory framework concerning RSTP
23 Dec 2024
Compliance
Fifth FIFA Compliance Summit to be held in Rio de Janeiro in April 2025
20 Dec 2024
Agents
FIFA publishes 2024 annual report on football agents
19 Dec 2024
Diplomas
“We have to grow club football all over the world” - Gianni Infantino highlights need for FIFA Diploma in Club Management
16 Dec 2024
Football Regulatory
FIFA receives extensive feedback on possible modifications to Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players
28 Nov 2024
Clearing House
Report highlights groundbreaking impact of FIFA Clearing House
20 Nov 2024
Professionalisation
Iceland hosts FIFA Club Management Workshop
14 Nov 2024
Disciplinary Committee
Disciplinary sanctions concerning FIFA World Cup™ qualifying
7 Nov 2024
Legal
Seventh edition of FIFA Football Law Annual Review to take place in Miami on 27-28 February 2025
4 Nov 2024
Organisation
Arsène Wenger to lead Task Force on Player Welfare
28 Oct 2024
Integrity
FIFA and United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime launch second edition of FIFA Global Integrity Programme
22 Oct 2024
Football Regulatory
FIFA opens global dialogue on article 17 of the Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players
18 Oct 2024
Status and Transfer of Players
FIFA to open global dialogue on article 17 of the Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players following Diarra ruling
14 Oct 2024
Disciplinary Committee
Disciplinary sanctions concerning FIFA World Cup™ qualifying
7 Oct 2024
Player Transfer
FIFA launches interactive tool to keep fans on ball over global transfer windows
7 Oct 2024
Judicial Bodies
FIFA Disciplinary Committee sanctions Samuel Eto’o
30 Sept 2024
Football Regulatory
FIFA publishes 2024 edition of Legal Handbook
23 Sept 2024
Legal
FIFA publishes Football Tribunal Report 2023/2024
17 Sept 2024
Status and Transfer of Players
Mid-year transfer window breaks multiple records
3 Sept 2024
Load more
^
Cookie Settings