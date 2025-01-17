Latest from Legal & Compliance

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND - DECEMBER 10: Previews ahead of the Virtual FIFA Extraordinary Congress 2024 at the Home of FIFA on December 10, 2024 in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo by Harold Cunningham/FIFA)
Ethics Committee
Adjudicatory chamber of the Ethics Committee sanctions former and incumbent football officials
17 Jan 2025
FIFA launches second edition of Executive Programme in Football Agency
Agents
FIFA launches second edition of Executive Programme in Football Agency
14 Jan 2025
ZURICH, SWITZERLAND - OCTOBER 2: A general view prior to FIFA Council Meeting No.29 at the Home of FIFA on October 2, 2024 in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo by Harold Cunningham/FIFA)
Player Transfer
Bureau of the Council adopts interim regulatory framework concerning RSTP
23 Dec 2024
RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - JUNE 29: An aerial view of the Christ The Redeemer statue and the Sugar Loaf Mountain is seen ahead of the FIFA Confederations Cup Brazil 2013 Final on June 29, 2013 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Alex Livesey - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Compliance
Fifth FIFA Compliance Summit to be held in Rio de Janeiro in April 2025
20 Dec 2024
FIFA’s Football Agents Report 2024
Agents
FIFA publishes 2024 annual report on football agents
19 Dec 2024
DOHA, QATAR - DECEMBER 14: <> on December 14, 2024 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Denis Doyle - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Diplomas
“We have to grow club football all over the world” - Gianni Infantino highlights need for FIFA Diploma in Club Management
16 Dec 2024
This picture taken on February 15, 2016 shows the logo of the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) at the FIFA headquarters in Zurich. (Photo by MICHAEL BUHOLZER / AFP) (Photo by MICHAEL BUHOLZER/AFP via Getty Images)
Football Regulatory
FIFA receives extensive feedback on possible modifications to Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players
28 Nov 2024
FIFA Clearing House report
Clearing House
Report highlights groundbreaking impact of FIFA Clearing House
20 Nov 2024
REYKJAVIK, ICELAND - NOVEMBER 12: The launch of the new FIFA Club Management Workshop in Iceland. Hosted over two days (11-12 November) in Reykjavik, FIFA launched the inaugural workshop in collaboration with the Football Association of Iceland (KSI) and the Icelandic League Association (ITF). The overarching focus was on best practices in club and league management, growing club structures, and operational planning. (Photo supplied by KSI)
Professionalisation
Iceland hosts FIFA Club Management Workshop
14 Nov 2024
China's Wei Shihao (L) fights for the ball with Indonesia's Nathan Tjoe-A-On during the 2026 FIFA World Cup Asian qualification football match between China and Indonesia at Qingdao, in eastern China's Shandong province on October 15, 2024. (Photo by AFP) / China OUT (Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images)
Disciplinary Committee
Disciplinary sanctions concerning FIFA World Cup™ qualifying
7 Nov 2024
MIAMI, FLORIDA - MAY 31: A general aerial view of downtown including the Kaseya Center on May 31, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Legal
Seventh edition of FIFA Football Law Annual Review to take place in Miami on 27-28 February 2025
4 Nov 2024
PARIS, FRANCE - AUGUST 10: Arsène Wenger attends the Women's Gold Medal match between Brazil and United States of America during the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Parc des Princes on August 10, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
Organisation
Arsène Wenger to lead Task Force on Player Welfare
28 Oct 2024
ZURICH, SWITZERLAND - OCTOBER 15: FIFA pennant during the FIFA Women's Football Experts' Workshop - Day 1 at the Home of FIFA on October 15, 2024 in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo by Harold Cunningham/FIFA)
Integrity
FIFA and United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime launch second edition of FIFA Global Integrity Programme
22 Oct 2024
ZURICH, SWITZERLAND - JULY 10: General view of the Home of FIFA on 10 July, 2024 in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo by Harold Cunningham - FIFA)
Football Regulatory
FIFA opens global dialogue on article 17 of the Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players
18 Oct 2024
The logo of the global football's governing body FIFA is seen on October 3, 2013 at its headquarters in Zurich. AFP PHOTO / FABRICE COFFRINI (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP) (Photo by FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images)
Status and Transfer of Players
FIFA to open global dialogue on article 17 of the Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players following Diarra ruling
14 Oct 2024
QUITO, ECUADOR - SEPTEMBER 10: Moises Caicedo of Ecuador competes for the ball against Sergio Peña of Peru during the South American FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier match between Ecuador and Peru at Rodrigo Paz Delgado Stadium on September 10, 2024 in Quito, Ecuador. (Photo by Franklin Jacome/Getty Images)
Disciplinary Committee
Disciplinary sanctions concerning FIFA World Cup™ qualifying
7 Oct 2024
BOGOTA, COLOMBIA - SEPTEMBER 21: Official match ball during the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup Colombia 2024 Third Place match between Netherlands and United States at Estadio El Campin on September 21, 2024 in Bogota, Colombia. (Photo by Buda Mendes - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Player Transfer
FIFA launches interactive tool to keep fans on ball over global transfer windows
7 Oct 2024
ZURICH, SWITZERLAND - SEPTEMBER 6: Day 5 of the FIFA Talent Coach Programme Workshop at Home of FIFA on September 6, 2024 in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo by Kurt Schorrer - foto-net/FIFA)
Judicial Bodies
FIFA Disciplinary Committee sanctions Samuel Eto’o
30 Sept 2024
FIFA Legal Handbook 2024
Football Regulatory
FIFA publishes 2024 edition of Legal Handbook
23 Sept 2024
Football Tribunal Report 2023/2024
Legal
FIFA publishes Football Tribunal Report 2023/2024
17 Sept 2024
International Transfer Snapshot 2024 mid-year transfer window
Status and Transfer of Players
Mid-year transfer window breaks multiple records
3 Sept 2024
Cookie Settings