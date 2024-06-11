More than 20,000 professional players (men and women) every year move across 5,000 clubs from different countries. The international transfer process, although largely simplified by FIFA in recent years to facilitate its implementation in an expedited manner, still demands knowledge of the transfer system, including the different stages and aspects of international transfers. The FIFA International Player Transfer Course is designed especially for people who operate or will be carrying out international transfers. It provides a short but in-depth analysis of the different aspects of the processes involved while offering a practical and hands-on approach.