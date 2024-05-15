FIFA President praises “consistent progress” made by CAF and African member associations

Gianni Infantino tells Confederation of African Football (CAF) members they have taken football forward

Reiterates FIFA’s commitment to “growing the game” in Africa at gathering in Bangkok, Thailand

CAF held confederation meeting ahead of 74th FIFA Congress on 17 May

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has praised the Confederation of African Football (CAF) for the “consistent progress” it and its members have made in developing football on the continent.

A frequent visitor to the continent, including the CAF Africa Cup of Nations in Côte d’Ivoire earlier this year and the CAF Futsal Africa Cup of Nations final in Morocco in April, the FIFA President has witnessed first-hand both the organisational know-how, passion and enthusiasm that exists in Africa.

“The CAF Confederation meeting in Bangkok was a great opportunity for me to reiterate FIFA's commitment to growing the game in the beautiful, football-loving continent of Africa,” said Mr Infantino after the gathering of FIFA’s African Member Associations ahead of Friday’s 74th FIFA Congress in Thailand’s capital.

“I attended the CAF Africa Cup of Nations earlier this year as well as the CAF Futsal Africa Cup of Nations and the consistent progress is evident. I must also thank and congratulate CAF President Patrice Motsepe for taking a leading role in this regard.

“The talent in Africa is great and we will keep investing to create more football opportunities for everyone,” the FIFA President said.