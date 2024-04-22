FIFA President sees bright tournament future in Morocco after “spectacular” CAF Futsal Africa Cup of Nations

Gianni Infantino says he is “incredibly excited” with more major tournaments coming soon to north African country

Morocco set to stage FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup™ over next five years and co-host FIFA World Cup 2030™

Champions Morocco, runners-up Angola and third-placed Libya clinch places at FIFA Futsal World Cup 2024™ in Uzbekistan

FIFA President Gianni Infantino said he is “incredibly excited” about more major tournaments being held in Morocco in the coming years following the thrilling climax to the 2024 CAF Futsal Africa Cup of Nations.

Mr Infantino saw hosts Morocco defeat Angola 5-1 in the final in Rabat on Sunday to claim the trophy for a record-equalling third successive time, and the tournament is just one of a number of major competitions lined up to be staged in the country.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino attends CAF Futsal Africa Cup of Nations 2024 Final Previous 01 / 20 FIFA President Gianni Infantino during the CAF Futsal AFCON Final 02 / 20 FIFA President Gianni Infantino during the CAF Futsal AFCON Final 03 / 20 FIFA President Gianni Infantino during the CAF Futsal AFCON Final 04 / 20 FIFA President Gianni Infantino and a fan 05 / 20 Paul Mamere and FIFA President Gianni Infantino 06 / 20 FIFA President Gianni Infantino during the CAF Futsal AFCON Final 07 / 20 FIFA President Gianni Infantino and fans 08 / 20 FIFA Council Member and Royal Moroccan Football Federation President Fouzi Lekjaa and FIFA President Gianni Infantino 09 / 20 FIFA President Gianni Infantino gives an interview 10 / 20 CAF President Patrice Motsepe, FIFA President Gianni Infantino and FIFA Council Member and Royal Moroccan Football Federation President Fouzi Lekjaa 11 / 20 CAF President Patrice Motsepe, FIFA President Gianni Infantino and FIFA Council Member and Royal Moroccan Football Federation President Fouzi Lekjaa and FIFA Council Member Amaju Pinnick 12 / 20 CAF General Secretary Véron Mosengo-Omba, CAF President Patrice Motsepe, FIFA President Gianni Infantino and FIFA Council Member and Royal Moroccan Football Federation President Fouzi Lekjaa and FIFA Council Member Amaju Pinnick 13 / 20 FIFA President Gianni Infantino during the CAF Futsal AFCON Final 14 / 20 FIFA President Gianni Infantino during the CAF Futsal AFCON Final 15 / 20 FIFA President Gianni Infantino and CAF President Patrice Motsepe 16 / 20 FIFA President Gianni Infantino during the CAF Futsal AFCON Final 17 / 20 FIFA President Gianni Infantino during the CAF Futsal AFCON Final 18 / 20 FIFA President Gianni Infantino during the CAF Futsal AFCON Final 19 / 20 FIFA President Gianni Infantino during the CAF Futsal AFCON Final 20 / 20 FIFA President Gianni Infantino during the CAF Futsal AFCON Final Next

The FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup™ will be held in Morocco every year between 2025 and 2029, the CAF Africa Cup of Nations 2025 is coming too, while Morocco will co-host the FIFA World Cup 2030™ with Spain and Portugal, subject to the completion of a successful bidding process conducted by FIFA and a decision by the FIFA Congress later this year.

“I am extremely happy to be back in Morocco, this time for the 2024 CAF Futsal Africa Cup of Nations final, and I feel at home in a place that lives and breathes football,” said Mr Infantino, who watched the final alongside CAF President and FIFA Vice-President Patrice Motsepe and Moroccan Football Association (FRMF) President and FIFA Council member Fouzi Lekjaa.

“This football-loving country has been an incredible host of different competitions, including this one, and looking ahead to 2030, I am incredibly excited for what lies ahead.”

The tournament also served to determine the three African qualifiers for the FIFA Futsal World Cup 2024™, which will be held in Uzbekistan from 14 September to 6 October.

“Congratulations to Morocco on winning the 2024 CAF Futsal Africa Cup of Nations. They will be joined by runners-up Angola and bronze medalists Libya in representing Africa at the FIFA Futsal World Cup 2024 in Uzbekistan,” said the FIFA President amid the post-game celebrations in the Moroccan capital.