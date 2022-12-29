Pelé’s widow, Marcia Aoki, accepted The Best FIFA Special Award in Paris, with the trophy aptly presented by Pelé’s fellow Brazilian FIFA World Cup winner Ronaldo. The only player to win the FIFA World Cup three times – in 1958, 1962 and 1970 – Pelé was a master of his art. He announced his arrival onto the world stage at the 1958 edition of the competition in Sweden, when, aged just 17, he scored six goals in Brazil’s last three games – the winner in the quarter-finals, a hat-trick in the semi-finals and a brace in the final. Pelé went on to notch 77 goals in 92 appearances for the Seleção. The prolific forward passed away aged 82; however, his iconic status, and his association with Brazil and the FIFA World Cup, will live on in perpetuity.