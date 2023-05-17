The build-up to the biggest-ever FIFA World Cup™ began at a star-studded event in Los Angeles, with activities also taking place in the other 15 Host Cities in Canada, Mexico and the United States.
The Official Brand launch for the 23rd edition of the FIFA World Cup™ took place in Los Angeles on 17 May 2023, representing a major milestone on the road to the biggest single-sport event in history. The emblem, with the iconic FIFA World Cup Trophy at the centre, was unveiled by Gianni Infantino and FIFA World Cup-winning legend Ronaldo during a star-studded event at the Griffith Observatory. The FIFA President and the two-time FIFA World Cup winner were joined on stage by former United States international and FOX Sports analyst Alexi Lalas and Telemundo host Ana Jurka.
The Official Brand was accompanied by 16 bespoke Host City brands developed by FIFA in an unprecedented initiative to integrate local fans and cultures across Canada, Mexico and the United States, the three host nations. Those were launched the following day with a range of activities in each of the cities.
“It’s a very special and emotional night marking what the next World Cup will be, with a message of togetherness and unity,” said President Infantino. “Football unites the world and also has to unite the young generation in a world which seems to be more and more divided. We need occasions to bring people together and we really believe that the FIFA World Cup 26 will bring people together.”
It’s a very special and emotional night marking what the next World Cup will be, with a message of togetherness and unity.
The FIFA World Cup 26™ will be the first to be hosted by three member associations and feature 48 teams, compared to the previous 32. It will also be the most inclusive, with a large proportion of the additional slots going to Africa, Asia and North and Central America and the Caribbean, and a guaranteed place to Oceania for the first time. “It will be a game changer: a global event that the world has never seen and of a magnitude that will be massive,” the FIFA President said. “More than six million people will watch the games live in the stadiums and, as we know, whatever happens here has an impact everywhere in terms of football, or soccer, which will become the number-one sport in this part of the world.”
The evening ended in style with a drone show over the Hollywood Hills. The entire event was also streamed via FIFAWorldCup.com, giving fans worldwide an opportunity to get involved in the launch and start counting down the days until kick-off. In the week before the event, the 2026 host countries and the event’s commercial partners launched #WeAre26, a campaign aimed at empowering people and communities to play an integral role in introducing the FIFA World Cup 26 Official Brand. The campaign captures portraits of faces and places that tell their own unique FIFA World Cup stories, featuring individuals and experiences that await fans in 2026 and inviting everyone to be a part of #WeAre26.
FIFA President visits title-winning UCLA Bruins at university campus
FIFA President Gianni Infantino was able to see the renowned US college soccer system first-hand when he visited the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) to meet the reigning collegiate women’s football champions, the UCLA Bruins. The United States is the most successful nation in women’s football and much of this is credited to the college system. Most US women’s national-team players came through the system, as did many international players from other nations. The USA’s most recent FIFA Women’s World Cup™ triumphs came in 2015 and 2019, with former UCLA coach Jill Ellis in charge, and each time with two UCLA alumnae in the squad: Lauren Holiday and Sydney Leroux in 2015, and Sam Mewis and Abby Dahlkemper in 2019. The FIFA President watched the current squad being put through their paces by coach Margueritte Aozasa, who became the first coach to win the top National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) title in her first season and who is also in charge of the USA’s U-23 women’s national team.