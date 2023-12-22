Both venues – King Abdullah Sports City and Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Stadium – were equipped with sensory rooms, enabling supporters with sensory issues to get away from the fervour of the match if and when they needed to. These colourfully decorated rooms are sound insulated and contain stress-relieving items that help people with sensory processing issues enjoy the match with their football-loving family and friends. Noise-cancelling headphones were also available, if required, when they returned to their seat in the stadium. FIFA also provided audio-descriptive commentary for partially sighted and blind people, a major recent initiative which was introduced at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and also offered at the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023. The commentary provided an extra opportunity in terms of listening to the game in real time and explained the detail of what was happening on the pitch, the colours that the players were wearing and the expressions of the fans.